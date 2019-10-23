Lose You To Love Me: The Biebers and Selena Gomez carry no hate, these tweets prove all love.

The headlines striking the internet about Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber are nothing more than clickbait drama.

Lose You To Love Me wasn’t a hateful attack on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

First, let’s open with, we have all been hurt in life. It doesn’t matter who you are, we all have to take our life paths and experience emotions such as rejection, love, hate, jealousy and even fear.

How many can relate to being in a relationship that didn’t go quite as planned? It can feel as though the world is coming to an end.

The phrase “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t,” is a life truth.

It’s said that it might be easier to deal with a difficult person than to venture into the unknown.

With that in mind, we can assume that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber aren’t bad people.

Despite your fandom, remember two people can love one another and not be a match made in heaven.

For example, could it be true that one person may try harder than the other?

More so, what if one has different goals in life?

Selena Gomez dropped “Lose You To Love Me,” it’s her release of pain for someone she did truly love.

Lose You To Love Me doesn’t seem like an attack.

Before Justin made Hailey his wifey.

Hailey Bieber on Selena and Justin.

Well, do you see the maturity?

Despite rumors, she wasn’t being fake (to those who may want to throw that accusation out into the world, it’s entirely false).

However, wasn’t there a time when Baldwin and Bieber had limited contact?

Isn’t it obvious that Hailey looked up to the former couple thinking “I want that one day?”

Give clickbait headlines zero attention.

Unfortunately, the headlines have been nasty and untrue.

To be specific, those headlines alone should tell make you think “damn, being in the spotlight is annoying,” even if you are thankful beyond measure.

Similarly, you have likely dated someone in High School or as an adult and it didn’t work.

How would you ever know what you want in a man or woman if you didn’t “go down that path?”

Most importantly, you also learn what you don’t want in a partner, your goals begin to develop and things begin to make sense inside the mind.

Unfortunately, the majority of comments on Twitter right now are downright embarrassing.

But that is the world we live in, celebrity, middle school, high school or adulthood, we are going to find people who carry negative energy.

To illustrate, I was once in a friendship that left me with no eggs in my basket, I loved hard, and it was too much.

I loved so deeply, I too was toxic to my friend. I thought that if we would not be friends anymore, my whole life would crumble.

Honestly, I tried to help this person as well, as did they and it became a circle of fighting, back to friends and back to fighting. It’s not healthy to be toxic, and that applies to all friendships or partnerships.

Lose You To Love Me is a song about moving on.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber have moved on with their lives.

Everyone wants to focus on part of the lyric that speaks about “Bieber,” leaving after two months.

These are feelings and thoughts, the song goes deeper if you actually understand relationships.

It was a release, for Selena Gomez a new door opened, a new chapter and she is proud.

Next, the lyric about hating to love.

Isn’t it true that in the beginning, you hate your ex or friend because of how they hurt you inside?

Then, as time passes, it’s easy to say I’m sorry, it’s easier to say I’m glad we both found someone we deserve (at least for me, as I’m still besties with my first love because I live in a world where I end every relationship or friendship with the same respect from the beginning).

What’s the point of shading Gomez, or the Biebers?

Lose You To Find Me even talks about the rose-colored glasses we tend to wear while falling in love, this song is all about a journey.

In any case, before you pick up your phone and tweet out a hateful comment to either of these amazing souls, think about your life first.

Lastly, stop judging others because you don’t know, you do not know either of them, the truth is, you know what the entertainment industry shows you.

Try learning more deeply and you’ll come to find that charity, love, and forgiveness are embedded deeply within Hailey, Justin, and Selena Gomez.

Seriously, go read some good causes because the articles that are out today are nothing less than BS, just as Hailey Bieber responded after the rumors developed overnight.

Just because the headline says so, it doesn’t mean it’s true.

I could be wrong about some of it because I do not know them on a personal level.

But I know that most people in the world have good intentions.

Bad things happen sometimes and that’s life, we can’t change the roads we take or the people we once loved and lost.

Lastly, it’s true, it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all, otherwise, this amazing new song wouldn’t inspire others, and help them heal.

Music is healing, and that is the intention mostly importantly, it’s the main reason singers become known artists.

Where painful trials exist, there is art.

Blessed be.

The newest Selena Gomez song “Lose You To Love Me.”

