Look At Her Now by Selena Gomez is literally on another level.

Look At Her Now by Selena Gomez is literally on another level.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1078 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 11, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

In fact, Selena Gomez’s new song “Look At Her Now,” is booming on YouTube.

The official music video has over 47-million views. The talented music maker subscribers have beyond supportive.

With that in mind, Selena’s approach was about releasing the past and embracing the future and leaving past relationships in the past. She opened up to Ryan Seacrest about the process of Selena Gomez’s last two songs.

“It’s been four years since I’ve been working on this album and it’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed,” she added. “So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through, it’s just — I don’t know — I’m just so grateful that it’s out. It’s weird too because I wrote this song over a year ago … and it’s like I feel completely different from when I wrote it. … It’s such an interesting feeling.”

Further, Gomez touched on being true to herself and fans.

Lose You To Love Me: The Biebers and Selena Gomez carry no hate, these tweets prove all love.

“I’m really grateful too because I’ve actually experienced that a million times before and that’s the unfortunate part about what I do,” she admitted. “It’s all very real to me and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people; but I think I had become numb to it and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic and that’s everything I claim to be and do. … I know there are thousands of people … who have felt this feeling and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or someone else’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space and that’s why I have to be careful and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and nobody else.”

Behind Selena Gomez’s new song Look At Her Now

“Look at Her Now” is a song recorded by American singer Selena Gomez. It was released by Interscope Records as a stand-alone single on October 24, 2019,

Selena Gomez
vocals, songwriter
Julia Michaelssongwriter, backing vocals
Justin Trantersongwriter
Ian Kirkpatrickproducer, songwriter, engineer
Bart Schoudelengineer
Chris Gehringermastering engineer
Manny Marroquinmixer

Lyrics for Look Her Now by Selena Gomez

“Look At Her Now”

They fell in love one summer
A little too wild for each other
Shiny till it wasn’t
Feels good till it doesn’t

It was her first real lover
His too till he had another
Oh god when she found out
Trust levels went way down

Of course, she was sad
But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet

Took a few years
To soak up the tears
But look at her now
Watch her go

Mmm mmm mmm
Look at her now
Watch her go
Mmm mmm mmm
Wow
Look at her now
Mmm mmm mmm
Look at her now
Watch her go
Mmm mmm mmm
Wow
Look at her now

Fast nights that got him
That new life was his problem
Not saying she was perfect
Still regrets that moment

Like that night
Wasn’t wrong, wasn’t right
What a thing to be human
Made her more of woman

Of course she was sad
But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet

Took a few years
To soak up the tears
But look at her now
Watch her go

Mmm mmm mmm
Look at her now
Watch her go
Mmm mmm mmm
Wow
Look at her now
Mmm mmm mmm
Look at her now
Watch her go
Mmm mmm mmm
Wow
Look at her now

She knows she’ll find love
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
Uhh
She knows she’ll find love
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
On the up from the way down
Look at her now

Watch her go
Mmm mmm
Look at her now
Ohhhhh
She knows she’ll find love
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
Look at her now yeah
She knows she’ll find love
(She knows she will)
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
Wow

Look at her now and our favorite lyric.

Granted, the song may be about Selena’s past, it stands as a perfect example. For example, our favorite lyric.

“What a thing to be human / Made her more of woman.”

As stated in past articles, we are all human, we all bleed the same blood. The only differences are our trials in life.

Most importantly, it doesn’t matter what you’re going through, the point is, you can get through it and everybody makes mistakes.

Truthfully, there’s no doubt most people have regrets due to trial and error.

Regardless, if you haven’t seen Selena Gomez’s new music video for Look At Her Now, check it out below and let us know what you thought in the comments!

Lastly, be sure to check out her recent appearance on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Blessed be!

Selena Gomez – Look At Her Now (Official Music Video)

Selena Gomez and Jimmy Cry While Eating Spicy Wings (Hot Ones)

Laurara Monique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles

