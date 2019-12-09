Prince William follows in his mother’s footsteps with charitable events!

Princess Diana left a trail of footprints which are noteworthy, through charity. In fact, Prince William is honoring his mother by following in her footsteps through charity work.

Further, many know just how dedicated Princess Diana was to her hard charitable work. The organizations close to her heart will always remember what she left behind in the world.

Most importantly, she was a patron for so many facing difficult life challenges.

And just like his mother, Prince William’s is a patron for many charities, most recently the role for The Passage.

On Prince William helping those in need

Further, The Passage is a charity dedicated to helping the homeless, all while transforming their lives.

Most importantly, Prince William first visited the charity 26-years-ago. The Kensington Palace shared a statement about his efforts.

Williams worked alongside other volunteers looking to make a true difference in the world.

“The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me — about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity, and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfill their potential in life.”

With that in mind, we know he hasn’t slowed down, in fact, he teamed up with Kate Middleton for the A Berry Royal Christmas.

A Berry Royal Christmas is all about charity, the two visit a number of charities together with volunteers and staff and make a huge difference in the lives of those who have a tough time during the holiday season.

Independent shared more about the duo.

“In the special, the duke and duchess take the former Great British Bake Off judge to meet some of the people whose lives have been changed for the better by the help of charities including The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction which provides a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction.

Kate also takes the 84-year-old behind-the-scenes at RHS Wisley, home of her “Back to Nature” garden which is a crucial part of her efforts to encourage children to experience the benefits of the great outdoors.”

Honestly, isn’t that heart-warming?

There are people in the world who do best by taking and never giving back to the world.

Fortunately, there are those who know (regardless of what they believe in) not everyone has the comforting holidays with family and friends.

“My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky – you must give back’.”

Truthfully, Positive Celebrity could not have said it better than Prince Williams.

To end, remember to put others first during the holidays. It’s not all about gifts either, maybe someone needs a place to eat, maybe they don’t have family or friends they feel comfortable spending the holidays with, either way, invite them over, lend a helping hand, pay someone’s grocery bill.

Pay it forward.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related