Prince William follows in his mother’s footsteps with charitable events!
Yesterday, in Kuwait and Oman, The Duke of Cambridge spent time understanding the important security history of the region, and the UK’s current links with both countries from a defence perspective. In Kuwait, His Royal Highness joined Kuwaiti and UK troops undertaking a Desert Warrior Exercise, before travelling to Musandam in Oman to learn more about the Royal Navy of Oman’s responsibilities monitoring maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK, and The Duke met military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security. The following day in Oman, The Duke of Cambridge joined a group of local fishermen alongside traditional fishing skiffs on the beach to hear about how they fish, the challenges to sustainability, and actions being taken to conserve Oman’s marine environment. For more on day 2 and 3 of #RoyalVisitKuwait and #RoyalVisitOman head over to @kensingtonroyal
Princess Diana left a trail of footprints which are noteworthy, through charity. In fact, Prince William is honoring his mother by following in her footsteps through charity work.
Further, many know just how dedicated Princess Diana was to her hard charitable work. The organizations close to her heart will always remember what she left behind in the world.
Most importantly, she was a patron for so many facing difficult life challenges.
And just like his mother, Prince William’s is a patron for many charities, most recently the role for The Passage.
The Earl of Wessex visited Surrey Hills Enterprises this week, an organisation which supports and develops local businesses, to champion the rural economy and promote and protect the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Earl met Mandira Sarkar at Mandira’s Kitchen, and joined in the cookery fun by breaking the dough seal on a biriyani. HRH visited other local businesses including Norbury Park Farm Cheese, where he chatted with Michaela Allam, and Albury organic vineyard, where he met representatives from the five vineyards of the Surrey Hills. His Royal Highness met Surrey Hills Ambassadors, partners and members including 15 year-old Blacksmith, Jack Kerr, who was awarded Young Entrepreneur 2019. During the visit, The Earl was pleased to present a Queens Award for Voluntary Service to the Surrey Hills Society. The Award recognises more than 70 volunteers for their outstanding contributions in support of the @surreyhillsaonb.
On Prince William helping those in need
Further, The Passage is a charity dedicated to helping the homeless, all while transforming their lives.
Most importantly, Prince William first visited the charity 26-years-ago. The Kensington Palace shared a statement about his efforts.
Williams worked alongside other volunteers looking to make a true difference in the world.
“The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me — about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity, and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfill their potential in life.”
With that in mind, we know he hasn’t slowed down, in fact, he teamed up with Kate Middleton for the A Berry Royal Christmas.
LA Gives Back while Las Vegas cites the homeless.
A Berry Royal Christmas is all about charity, the two visit a number of charities together with volunteers and staff and make a huge difference in the lives of those who have a tough time during the holiday season.
Independent shared more about the duo.
“In the special, the duke and duchess take the former Great British Bake Off judge to meet some of the people whose lives have been changed for the better by the help of charities including The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction which provides a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction.
Kate also takes the 84-year-old behind-the-scenes at RHS Wisley, home of her “Back to Nature” garden which is a crucial part of her efforts to encourage children to experience the benefits of the great outdoors.”
Honestly, isn’t that heart-warming?
There are people in the world who do best by taking and never giving back to the world.
Fortunately, there are those who know (regardless of what they believe in) not everyone has the comforting holidays with family and friends.
“My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky – you must give back’.”
Truthfully, Positive Celebrity could not have said it better than Prince Williams.
To end, remember to put others first during the holidays. It’s not all about gifts either, maybe someone needs a place to eat, maybe they don’t have family or friends they feel comfortable spending the holidays with, either way, invite them over, lend a helping hand, pay someone’s grocery bill.
Pay it forward.
Blessed be.
Last night The Duke of Cambridge attended the 2019 Tusk Conservation Awards, an organisation he has been Patron of since 2005. For almost thirty years, Tusk has pioneered successful conservation action in Africa by protecting wildlife, empowering communities and advancing the frontline in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade. The annual Tusk Conservation Awards celebrate the achievements of extraordinary people, whose work protecting Africa’s natural heritage might otherwise go unnoticed outside their fields. Ahead of the 2019 @Tusk_org Awards, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed this year's nominees to Kensington Palace. Speaking at the awards that evening, The Duke said: "Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling. Carlos, Tomas, Gladys, Jeneria, Benson and their colleagues are truly inspiring and give us all hope that change is truly possible." #TuskAwards #ForAllTheyDo