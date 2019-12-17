Glass House: Machine Gun Kelly featuring Naomi Wild name drops Mac, Lil Peep and Chester Bennington!
Whether you like Machine Gun Kelly or not he’s had some hit jams. Most importantly, the ones which keep the musical lives of other artists alive.
In fact, MGK just dropped a song featuring Naomi Wild.
Truthfully, her voice alone draws you into the songs. But, let’s not forget the lyrics.
Isn’t true a lot of talent use their trials and feelings to create art?
Mac Miller for example, opened up about his friends and family. The ones who knew him best were those who listened to his music.
Reddit community carries on Mac Miller’s legacy.
Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of artists to their trials, including Chester and Mac Miller.
Glass House lyrics
Yeah, I fuck up and lose control
Burned so many bridges, got nowhere to go
Bitches got these motives like Anna Nicole
I’m smoking cigarettes alone until it burn a hole
In my lungs, in my soul, in my denim coat
Same place I’ma keep that knife if I’ma slit my throat
This shit ugly, I was just with Nipsey, now he ghost
They even got my homie Pete out here, like, fuck the jokes
Damn
All alone in the glass house (just keep it going)
Lie awake ’til the sun’s out
Pink sky when you come down
Sometimes I wanna fuckin’ scream or run away, I don’t know
All alone in the glass house (just keep it going)
Lie awake ’til the sun’s out
Pink sky when you come down
Sometimes I wanna fuckin’ scream or run away, I don’t know
Ayy, life’s been hard since seventeen
I’ve been through hell, I think I’m somewhere in-between
Caught in purgatory, I could paint the scene
Everything turned to a nightmare from a dream, look
Wish Lil Peep and me had spoke, but I can’t get that back
Just came from Pittsburgh, damn, I’ll miss my homie Mac
Yeah, last time I got off the stage, I looked Chester in the face
But now he gone, and ain’t no going back, uh
The best music is the kind that makes you feel and there’s no doubt “Glass House,” by MGK and the rest of the crew delivered the message.
If you haven’t heard the new song, give it a listen and let us know if you can relate.
Blessed be.