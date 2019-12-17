Glass House: Machine Gun Kelly featuring Naomi Wild name drops Mac, Lil Peep and Chester Bennington!

Glass House: MGK featuring Naomi Wild.

Whether you like Machine Gun Kelly or not he’s had some hit jams. Most importantly, the ones which keep the musical lives of other artists alive.

In fact, MGK just dropped a song featuring Naomi Wild.

Truthfully, her voice alone draws you into the songs. But, let’s not forget the lyrics.

Isn’t true a lot of talent use their trials and feelings to create art?

Mac Miller for example, opened up about his friends and family. The ones who knew him best were those who listened to his music.

Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of artists to their trials, including Chester and Mac Miller.

Glass House lyrics

Yeah, I fuck up and lose control

Burned so many bridges, got nowhere to go

Bitches got these motives like Anna Nicole

I’m smoking cigarettes alone until it burn a hole

In my lungs, in my soul, in my denim coat

Same place I’ma keep that knife if I’ma slit my throat

This shit ugly, I was just with Nipsey, now he ghost

They even got my homie Pete out here, like, fuck the jokes

Damn

All alone in the glass house (just keep it going)

Lie awake ’til the sun’s out

Pink sky when you come down

Sometimes I wanna fuckin’ scream or run away, I don’t know



All alone in the glass house (just keep it going)

Lie awake ’til the sun’s out

Pink sky when you come down

Sometimes I wanna fuckin’ scream or run away, I don’t know

Ayy, life’s been hard since seventeen

I’ve been through hell, I think I’m somewhere in-between

Caught in purgatory, I could paint the scene

Everything turned to a nightmare from a dream, look

Wish Lil Peep and me had spoke, but I can’t get that back

Just came from Pittsburgh, damn, I’ll miss my homie Mac

Yeah, last time I got off the stage, I looked Chester in the face

But now he gone, and ain’t no going back, uh

The best music is the kind that makes you feel and there’s no doubt “Glass House,” by MGK and the rest of the crew delivered the message.

If you haven’t heard the new song, give it a listen and let us know if you can relate.

Blessed be.

