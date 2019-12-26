Starting the decade without Chester Bennington! But he lives on, check it out on PCG!

Starting the decade without Chester Bennington!

But he lives on through all his inspiration and fun memories!

Starting the decade without Chester Bennington! But he lives on, he inspired, he gave, he shared his whole heart with the world. Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Starting the decade without Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington left an imprint in this world family, friends and fans. Most importantly, whether you remember him from his biggest hits “Meteora,” to his latest “One More Light.”

Unfortunately, we will never be able to see his brilliant smile on stage, unless anyone likes the idea of having a concert with him in a hologram.

Actually, that would be pretty neat. I would totally buy a ticket to see Linkin Park.

Chester Bennington’s final interview

Loudwire shared portions of Chester Bennington’s final interview… And honestly, it sheds light on how much he struggled, yet through it all, he inspired.

Despite the fact, Positive Celebrity will never have the opportunity to interview this amazing man, he did have one final interview.

In fact, it was so authentic, relatable and emotional, describing his brain as a “bad neighborhood.”

“I drive myself nuts actually thinking that all these are real problems. All the stuff that’s going on [in my head] is actually just… I’m doing this to myself, regardless of whatever that thing is. So this is that conscious awareness of that thing.

When you can step back and look at something, you’re actually elevating yourself consciously — you’re enlightened at that point, to a certain degree. So this is that moment of enlightenment, where you go, ‘I could do something about this, and by doing it, I can move forward and get unstuck from this, and I can actually…’

For me, I can live with life on life’s terms. I can experience the whole spectrum of humanity and not wanna get out of it, whether it’s happiness, sadness or whatever. When I’m in it, I just wanna get out of however I’m feeling, no matter what it is,” concluded the singer. Bennington shared he struggled with “the bad neighborhood” during the downtime between albums and that “Heavy” came from that. “This time last year, I was a mess — a total wreck. I think for a lot of people, they think if you’re successful, all of a sudden you get some card in the mail that says you’re gonna be totally satisfied and happy for the rest of your life. It doesn’t happen like that. Life, for me, happens the way it always [has]… The only difference is I’m in Linkin Park. What goes on inside my head has always been this way for me. So when I’m not working on that, my life gets messy.

Journey through life meaning

Conversely, we can all agree, the thought of our journey through life and it’s meaning.

Further, we seem to get pulled into darkness at times because there is no life journey which can be defined as perfect.

With that in mind, Bennington was right when he said: “we ‘ve all gone through some really crazy stuff.”

“We were all talking about what was going on in all aspects of our lives at certain times throughout the process of this record, and we realized, man, we’ve all gone through some really crazy stuff. We don’t need to find a source of inspiration — like, ‘What’s this record about?’ This is our life,” says the singer. “We always have written about our lives, and that should just be enough. We don’t need to find some new things. Life is always throwing these curveballs at you, whether they’re good or bad — it just happens. And eventually, what I’ve found is, especially with the bad stuff, ’cause that’s the stuff that sticks to me a little bit more, coming out at the other side and being, like, ‘Man, I’m a better person because of that.’ Or, ‘I’m more compassionate because of that.’ Or, ‘I feel like I can understand people or humanity a little bit differently, ’cause I’ve been through some pretty crazy stuff.’ And that’s a positive. To end he shared how important it is to find positivity saying “So finding a positive in all these things, that’s what we always try to do, but we still talk about the feelings we had going through all these different circumstances.” And that’s kind of how the inspiration for all these songs came from — conversations about life and what was going on, as friends, as husbands, as fathers, as… whatever… business partners.”

It’s no wonder so many people loved Chester as a person, writer, singer, father, and husband.

Lastly, let’s end the decade listening to one of Positive Celebrity’s favorites and remember Chester Bennington for all the good he did in his life, most importantly, all those he inspired with his truths.

Rest in paradise Chester, your voice is one you can pick out of a mix and it’s strong.

Remembering Chester Bennington’s best moments straight from Instagram!

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related