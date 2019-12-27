Achieving those New Year’s Resolutions can be easy!

Christmas has come and gone, many have packed away the tree and are embracing the new year with… you guessed it new year’s resolutions.

With that in mind, there are endless ways to achieve the goals you set.

Of course, not everyone has success sticking to their new year goals. It can be overwhelming if you find yourself thinking about your goals and finding out how much work it’s going to take or maybe “how long will this take,” is a better phrase.

Truthfully, the way you plan those goals is what matters.

For example, say your new year’s resolution goal is to lose weight (which you’re already beautiful but health is important).

Start your goal at the top with a few bullet points.

Lose Weight

Sign up for a gym membership.

Buy a weight loss tracker diary.

Do body measurements, write them down.

Start before New Year’s Eve.

Go to the gym for at least 10-min daily.

Go to the gym for at least 30-min daily.

Be consistent visiting the gym at least 2x a week.

Be consistent visiting the gym at least 3x a week

Measure current weight.

Do body measurements, compare to your last measurements chart.

Lastly, don’t forget to date your diary because you’ll slowly see the pounds melt off achieving a big goal like this, each time you fulfill a goal, you feel accomplished and in turn, you work harder with less thought and hounding your self-esteem.

Isn’t it true, you feel better accomplishing a big goal knowing that it took time and sweat makes you feel good?

It’s true, they say it doesn’t matter how fast your going (turtle turtle, The Master of Disguise film humor) as long as you moving so if you miss a goal on the list, make up for it.

Most importantly, don’t beat yourself up if you fall behind. Your self-esteem counts and this about your pace, not someone else’s goal, it’s yours and only you can make the choice and succeed.

Equally important, make being kinder to yourself one of your New Year’s resolutions.

It will further help you shine bright, and we are all perfect just the way we are, you matter.

Enjoy this awesome YouTube video with 15-steps to success!

Blessed be!

