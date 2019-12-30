A positive self-fulfilling prophecy is something we all need!

Isn’t it true that life can truly take some massive turns and sometimes a complete U-turn must be made in order to progress to your final destination?

Honestly, those roads are filled with different situations, different emotions, and outcomes. But what happens is truly up to you, the one going through the hardship.

In fact, the only two choices available are to move forward with a good attitude and worry less, or keep making the same moves in this game of life.

It was Mac Miller who said

“They’re gonna try to tell you no, shatter all your dreams. But you gotta get up, and go and think of better things.”

– Mac Miller

With that in mind, here’s the truth, people are going to come along who control you, make you feel bad about yourself, make you worry,, etc.

Sometimes we become co-dependent on ‘the person they were,’ or having a friendship or relationship of any kind that is unhealthy.

Fortunately, those people have no control over you because of a wonderful thing called a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Are you in a bad or toxic relationship? Is a self-fulfilling prophecy is lurking?

It’s time to move on because if you’re scared of the unknown you’re just settling for something you once worried about, being with a person who hurts you.

What if you’re simply in high school and worried about the future, attach super hard to a best friend and attempt to control them because they might leave.

That worry right there is a perfect example of a self-fulling prophecy.

For example, your pushiness may actually push x person away and then you are left with no eggs in your basket.

Truthfully, nobody deserves to feel that way because people who love hard, seem to have trusted too easily in life.

That’s called fear, which works with anxiety.

Unfortunately, anxiety can make you act in ways that can keep you from achieving your dreams.

But wait, there is good news.

A self-fulfilling prophecy doesn’t have to be negative.

What if you have goals and you really want to make them happen?

You can do it.

“Dare to believe in the reality of your assumption

and watch the world play its part

relative to its fulfillment.”

― Neville Goddard

Regardless of what your facing, make your assumptions a reality, think positive, surround yourself with good people and life will change.

And if you worry too much, take a step back, talk to someone and explain that maybe something happened, anxiety isn’t fun to deal with on its own.

Then comes the part where you will see who still stands by you through your efforts to heal and progress in life.

Remember, the ones who stay for the fight are real friendship goals. And the ones who ran away left you with less negative energy.

Always be thankful for the small things, carry good karma, give more than you take, the world will reward your life.

Blessed be.

A self-fulfilling prophecy happens based on you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related