Justin Bieber – Yummy πŸ˜‹ (Official Music Video 2020)

The highly anticipated new song from Justin Bieber just dropped and it’s lit.

If you need an idea for your time zone, here’s the drop times for the rest of the world!

The 2020 decade starting with Justin Bieber’s new music is just another reason to love the new year, yummy!

Blessed be!

Justin Bieber new music just dropped, check out Yummy!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related