British Priest Reacts to Billie Eilish: He talks about mental health and more!

Billie Eilish always stays true to herself and it’s incredibly inspirational.

Billie Eilish has been in the headlines since dropping her first song “Ocean Eyes.” Further, she did write the song with her brother (Finneas O’Connell).

Honestly, regardless of what you believe, the message that Billie Eilish sends is always truthful.

In fact, she’s a great example in this new decade.

So, so many of us hold in our emotions but Billie, it’s in her music, she bleeds creativity that speaks.

Most importantly, she’s incredibly honest in her interviews and strives to make a positive difference in the world with “Billie’s Closet.”

She sells her personal clothing via her online merch store and all the proceeds will be donated to Marley’s Mutts and their Pawsitive Change Prison.

Honestly, if you’ve seen her in the headlines but have not taken the time to watch her videos and some interviews, do it.

Ultimately, you will learn, you can relate in some ways and that’s healing.

Isn’t good to know that you’re not alone in your trials, you’re not alone when you feel emotions that lock you in your room.

Of course, that’s not to say it’s great others have problems but going through them together, that’s what’s important because we learn from one another, right?

Blessed be!

