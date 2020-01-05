Golden Globes 2020: Full list of nominees and winners!

The 77th Golden Globes 2020 has a full list of nominees and winners. Positive Celebrity is staying on top of the winners. Stay tuned to see who won below!
Actor in a TV movie or limited series
- Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
- Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice,” WINNER!
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Actor in a comedy or musical
- Ben Platt, “The Politician”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy,” WINNER!
- MOVIES
- Drama
- “The Irishman”
- “Marriage Story”
- “1917”
- “Joker”
- “The Two Popes”
COMEDY OR MUSICAL
- “Dolemite Is My Name”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Knives Out”
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- “Rocketman”
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
ACTOR IN DRAMA
- Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
- Actress in a comedy or musical
- Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
- Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
- Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
- Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
- Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
ACTOR IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL
- Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
- Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
- Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
- Supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Annette Bening, “The Report”
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” WINNER!
- Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
- Supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Director
- Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite,” WINNER!
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”
- Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Foreign language film
- “The Farewell”
- “Les Misérables”
- “Pain and Glory”
- “Parasite”
- “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
- Animated film
- “Frozen II”
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- “The Lion King”
- “Missing Link,” WINNER!!
- “Toy Story 4″
- Original song
- “Beautiful Ghosts” (from “Cats”)
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
- “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
- “Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
- “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
- Original score
- Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
- Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”
- Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
- Thomas Newman, “1917”
- Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
DRAMA IN TELEVISION
- “Big Little Lies”
- “The Crown”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Succession,” WINNER!
- Comedy or musical
- “Barry”
- “Fleabag,” WINNER!!!!
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “The Politician”
- Movie or limited series
- “Catch-22”
- “Chernobyl”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- “The Loudest Voice”
- “Unbelievable”
ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Actress in a drama
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown,” WINNER!!
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Actress in a comedy or musical
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” WINNER!
Actress in a TV movie or limited series
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
- Joey King, “The Act”
- Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
- Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
- Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
- Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl,” WINNER!!!
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie
- Patricia Arquette, “The Act,” WINNER!!!
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
- Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
- Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”