Golden Globes 2020: Full list of nominees and winners!

The 77th Golden Globes 2020 has a full list of nominees and winners. Positive Celebrity is staying on top of the winners. Stay tuned to see who won below!

The 2020 Golden Globes!

Actor in a TV movie or limited series

  • Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
  • Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice,” WINNER!
  • Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
  • Actor in a comedy or musical
  • Ben Platt, “The Politician”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”
  • Ramy Youssef, “Ramy,” WINNER!
  • MOVIES
  • Drama
  • “The Irishman”
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “1917”
  • “Joker”
  • “The Two Popes”

COMEDY OR MUSICAL

  • “Dolemite Is My Name”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “Knives Out”
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • “Rocketman”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
  • Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

ACTOR IN DRAMA

  • Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
  • Actress in a comedy or musical
  • Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
  • Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
  • Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
  • Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
  • Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL

  • Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
  • Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
  • Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
  • Supporting actress
  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Annette Bening, “The Report”
  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” WINNER!
  • Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
  • Supporting actor
  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Director
  • Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite,” WINNER!
  • Sam Mendes, “1917”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”
  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Screenplay
  • Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
  • Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”
  • Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
  • Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Foreign language film

  • “The Farewell”
  • “Les Misérables”
  • “Pain and Glory”
  • “Parasite”
  • “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
  • Animated film
  • “Frozen II”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
  • “The Lion King”
  • “Missing Link,” WINNER!!
  • “Toy Story 4″
  • Original song
  • “Beautiful Ghosts” (from “Cats”)
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
  • “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
  • “Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
  • “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
  • Original score
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
  • Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”
  • Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
  • Thomas Newman, “1917”
  • Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

DRAMA IN TELEVISION

  • “Big Little Lies”
  • “The Crown”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Succession,” WINNER!
  • Comedy or musical
  • “Barry”
  • “Fleabag,” WINNER!!!!
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “The Politician”
  • Movie or limited series
  • “Catch-22”
  • “Chernobyl”
  • “Fosse/Verdon”
  • “The Loudest Voice”
  • “Unbelievable”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
  • Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Actress in a drama
  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown,” WINNER!!
  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
  • Actress in a comedy or musical
  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” WINNER!

Actress in a TV movie or limited series

  • Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
  • Joey King, “The Act”
  • Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
  • Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
  • Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
  • Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
  • Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl,” WINNER!!!
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

  • Patricia Arquette, “The Act,” WINNER!!!
  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
  • Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
  • Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

