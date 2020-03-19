Learning to let go might be one of life’s toughest lessons.

Yes, learning to let go is truly one of life’s hardest lessons and sometimes, well, we learn the hard way. Luckily, there are things you can do to make sure it’s not too hard.

For instance, is it relatable to say you’ve been in situations where you had to be “the bigger person?”

Further, you can’t please every person in the world, regardless of who you are and what you do for a living.

Truthfully, there are times we all need “closure,” but the other person doesn’t provide that sense of comfort knowing you still left one another’s life with no change in respect.

The healthiest approaches to living a fun life, filled with little hate comes with being loving, open and trusting.

For example, co-parenting, this can either be a complete nightmare or by chance, all former partners are thankful for the time split with their kiddos, plus isn’t that healthier?

After all, they do say, the less stress the better.

Now, that’s not to say that “letting go,” is easy.

How do you let go in a healthy way?

Letting go requires strength because it means, sometimes you will be right and sometimes you will be wrong.

With that in mind, it can be hard to accept failure, but definitely healthy as we can learn from it.

As many writers say, allowing others to critic your work before family and close friends will only evolve you as a writer.

The truth of the matter is, family and friends sometimes love us too much to tell you the full truth. But the good ones will.

How do you let go in a healthy way?

First, it’s important to understand, those who have gone through hardships with zero closure have found ways to cope but it’s always different for each person.

After all, we are all unique individuals with unique ways of living and exploring this life.

Choose to let go, the way things change is by making changes, so take action and make a choice to move on in a positive way, that way life will only improve.

Most importantly, it’s perfectly acceptable to express emotions about your pain to x person. And be sure to understand that nobody is perfect, take responsibility for your actions.

Also, take it from hard learners, don’t pretend to be a victim, it dishonors true victims and quite honestly, it does take 2 to mingle.

What happens when you go through these steps at your own rate, you’ll find yourself living in the present, in this very moment, and you might even have a handful of amazing new friends or opportunities.

Forgive yourself and those around you… be open, kind, and positive.

It takes strength to go through some life trials but if you have enough respect for yourself, letting go of toxic relationships, or making choices becomes easier.

Letting go falls into so many categories.

For example, making the big job switch, it’s hard to leave a place you’ve worked with for years. But sometimes you’ll surprise yourself with how much happier you feel.

Regardless of the situation, you are doing great and keep on following your dreams. As always, if you feel down, contact a family or friend.

Always be aware that you can talk to someone anonymously about your situation. That way you don’t hear “what you want to hear,” but the truth along with how to get through it.

Lastly, learning to let go is one of the toughest lessons we go through but it’s worth the fight.

Much love and blessed be.

