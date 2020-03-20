Channel your inner love and activism in the midst of COVID-19

Let’s be real, every time we jump onto social media, it’s news about COVID-19. And unfortunately, most of it is negative but it’s time to channel your inner love and activism.

Among the news includes people openly mocking China.

Unfortunately, videos leaked have left an imprint on personal beliefs.

With that in mind, it’s likely man think the way they heartlessly slaughter the very animals by our side during this scary time,

Now, that’s not to say I agree with the way animals are heartlessly abused just for a slab of meat… the very fur babies we have in our own homes… but there is good news, it’s raised awareness regarding their illegal black marketing.

Further, there will likely be action is taken (hopefully) against those practices. That type of market is not only cruel but unsanitary.

Thus, we have met COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean we need to jump on the internet and mock the country, all we need to do is be better than that and take action.

By that, I mean get your charity on, there are workers who need masks, there are many examples of crafts you can do while you’re in quarantine at home.

That being said, wouldn’t you rather help than gossip on social media?

Most importantly, ask yourselves and your friends “how can we learn from this?”

After all, we are all in this together, watching those shelves empty leaving those at high-risk was not only heart-breaking but it shows what most people think about in this world… themselves.

Be the one who looks in the mirror, smiles, and is proud of how you live each day.

You can always make phone calls to hospitals, foster children centers, and other charities to see if they need anything made and shipped.

Of course, if you do, please practice good hygiene.

It’s rare that someone stops to think how many hands touch a package whether outgoing or incoming mail.

Honestly, trouble always finds us, but the best we can do is find the good, find the helpers and become one.

Lastly, if you do need help, don’t feel ashamed to ask, we are here to make the world better than we found it.

During dark times, look for the light and everything will be alright. Our inner love and activism will get us through hard times.

Blessed be.

The Coronavirus explained and what you should know.

