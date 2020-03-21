Justin Bieber spiritually inspires on Instagram live.

As most people know, Justin Bieber has incredible faith in a higher power, more specifically God and Jesus Christ.

With that in mind, it’s good he’s been able to share his spirituality with his family friends and fans.

Well, after taking to Instagram and sharing some words of inspiration. In fact, he even shared that you didn’t need to “believe,” in order to take part in sending good vibes into the world.

“I’m going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool.

If you don’t, it’s also cool, you don’t have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don’t.”

“God, we thank you so much for this day. I thank you so much that you have everything in control.“

“You know the beginning from the end and you’re not surprised by this whole thing that’s happening.“

“God, we know that these things don’t come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times.“

“Reveal yourself to anyone trying to figure out what’s going on right now.“

“And we just ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God.“

“And we just thank you so much for who you are, and we just ask that you would give us more answers. In your name, we pray, Amen.”

Powerful, don’t you think?

Just as he ended, Hails walked in and he concluded his Instagram live video.

“She’s embarrassed. But you guys are the best, and we’ll talk to you guys soon.”

But he’s right, we can still see the good in all the bad, Justin is an example of “the helpers,” in this world.

In fact, the very ones who use their platform to inspire are truly one of a kind, and the world is lucky and blessed to have them here doing what God sent them to do, inspire.

Thankfully, Justin Bieber spiritually inspires people on a daily basis.

And if you don’t believe that’s okay as well, there are so many other ways to approach the subject and support with love, most importantly, with zero judgments as we each have our own beliefs.

In the midst of these dark times, my heart is with everyone and I do pray to my higher power that we will find relief and become stronger.

What doesn’t kill us, should make us stronger, right?

Blessed be.

