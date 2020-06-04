Angelina Jolie takes action donating to NAACP Legal Defense Fund!

As always, Angelina Jolie will be giving a generous donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

With that in mind, she also released a statement which explained the NAACP Legal Defense goals in their fight against racial equality, social justice and their determination to help push legislative reform.

“Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” Jolie said in a statement to ET. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”

That’s what’s up, it’s always nice to know that people are taking action rather than sitting in front of a computer screen screaming about your political thoughts…

Further, it’s important to understand, it’s one thing to post and it’s another to do what you are capable of to help, and if that means making signs for protesters because you can’t attend due to health matters, it’s more than enough, you are doing your part.

Unfortunately, social media accounts on fire with hurtful comments, racial slurs, and frankly, they come from the most surprising individuals.

Equality, for all, love, we are all on the same level, and we all bleed the same blood.

Huge ghosts hugs from PositiveCeleb to everyone who has taken a part in making this world a better place than it was even a mere 30-seconds ago, you are a hero too.

Last, Angelina’s kiddo celebrated a birthday last week! So, happy belated and..

Blessed be.

