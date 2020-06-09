11 of the best 90’s throwbacks everyone remembers.

This one’s for you 90’s kids, perk up because I’m about to show you ten throw-backs that will bring back memories.

The good times, right?

With that in mind, this first one is a real home run.

The joy of walking into a Block Buster for film and gaming.

Remember that joy you felt when your parents told you to pick out a movie or game to rent?

The joy of getting that last copy of something in high-demand was amazing and it was awesome because people would interact with one another and talk about film, as well ast film aesthetics, cinematography and so on…

It was the ultimate “geek out,” place in the world.

Having a Huge Crush on At Least One Saved by the Bell Cast Member

Speaking of crushing, how about when you had a crush on one cast member from Saved By The Bell?

Everyone, literally had their favorite, who was yours?

Honestly, Zack Morris’ had such a laid-back vibe and he was caring as well. It’s nice to think about the way they portrayed themselves on TV as well as in real life. Further, many loved Lisa Turtle’s cute little “thingys” (what many called them), scrunchies. Or, maybe you loved Slater!

Did someone specific catch your eye?

The rare Nickelodeon radio, best thing for your room.

As a kid growing up in the 1990s, you likely wanted or owned the Nickelodeon radio, which also served as an alarm clock. The early mornings are always hard, especially when waking up at 6 A.M., but at least you could tap that snooze.

Did you know they are about 500-dollars right now on Amazon?

No doubt if you own one, you’re lucky!

The TV show everyone talked about, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!

Alright, this next one is almost as popular as the FRIENDS TV series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-air was literally aired on local and cable channels. And there’s no doubt you loved the show, the emotions, the family related trials, and of course, the beautiful mansion.

In fact, I’m pretty certain us 90s kiddos really wanted a house like, hell, right now would be nice too, don’t you think?

If you owned a Gameboy color, your friends were so jealous.

The truth, in the 1990s graphics were incredibly different. Regardless, having the Game Boy Color was a perk, almost as cool as having what we do now, VR. That color of Kirby and all the Pokemon games were legit.

Kinda funny to think our phones and ipads can handle more than a simple Game Boy Color.

Well, that’s one nostalgic gadget.

Music is everything, remember the Discman?

Riding your bike to school listening to your CDs was always scary because the vibrations could make it skip or scratch. But, at least they made other versions with anti-skip protection.

Honestly, I would still use one, does that make me old?

You were likely popular if you had those frosted tips.

Fortunately, style was a big thing in the 1990s. In fact, some things have been making a come back, remember that moment you dried your hair and those frosted tips looked so satisfying?

Bands loved styling their hair with frosted tips.

Those darn beanie babies never made anyone a millionaire, did they?

Beanie Babies… were as popular as having skins on Fortnite Battle Royal. Many were completely convinced they would be worth millions one day. Now, if you jump on eBay, you’ll see lots for pretty decent prices.

Is it time to throw back and collect again, haha?

Bevis and Butthead

Need I say more? That show was equivalent to South Park for the 1990s. And many parents did not want their kids watching Bevis and Butthead… maybe the TP for the bungholio was pushing it.

Does anyone still watch it?

Uhh, guilty.

The LA Looks styling gel.

The 1990s were a tie of spiked hair, rock, and looking fresh. The wetter your hair looked, the better you were perceived by others.

Wow, they are still on Amazon, do they still work good?

Truthfully, it seems like the things that still exist have either been diluted, like for example, our next throw back.

Chewing those gushers.

Remember gushers, gosh they were filled with the best fruit flavor, as an adult though it feels like there’s any fruit inside, can anyone relate?

Riding your bike to a friends house.

Think back, it was much harder to make plans. Remember when you had to ride your bike, skateboard or walk to a friends house.

Then, you see their bike isn’t outside the house, so you go to your other good friends house and BOOM, both bikes are there, it’s totally different, call lines were the only hope you could reach a friend.

Times have truly changed, huh!?

Crazy, well, here’s a throwback song! Let us know what you miss, sound off in the comments.

Sum 41 – In Too Deep (Official Music Video)

Blessed be!

