Alife Templeman EP exclusive review: At Just 17, he has dropped his 4th EP!

Alife Templeman will be dropping his new EP on Friday, July 17th via Chess Clubs Records.

Chess Clubs Records has an amazing alumni, which included Jungle, Mumford & Sons, MØ, Wolf Alice, Chet Faker, and many more talented artists.

Templeman was lucky, being born in a household filled with talent, including his sister, who is a pianist as well as plays the trumpet.

Further his father is a collector of guitars, with over 20 instruments according to an exclusive on Primary Talent.

Truthfully, when you have support to follow your dreams, there’s no way to fail.

Incredibly, Alife Temleman began taking drum lessons at just 7-years-old, and continued to stay inspired by dabbling in his music whenever given the chance.

Luckily, it wasn’t long before he taught himself to start remixing on professional studio software.

Further, both the single “Happiness In Liquid Form” and “Obvious Guy” were crowned Hottest Record In The World by Annie Mac on BBC Radio

Happiness In Liquid Form

This song is almost a throwback to the 90s.

The vibe Templeman brings into his music is “different,” and if you’ve listened to him once, there’s no doubt you wouldn’t recognize him on the radio.

It’s got some groove and we’re loving it, not to mention the lyrics are on point.

I don’t want to be an obvious guy

Let’s be real, his music is vibing, check it out below and be sure to let Positive Celebrity know what you think in the comments below.





