Reddit creates “Full Bucket” for terminally ill patients!

Reddit users just created the best and most loving community called “Full Bucket”!

Reddit is full of amazing content. It’s an American social news website with an unlimited amount of content for every personality. The website has content rating and allows discussion. Registered members are able to submit content such as links, text posts and images which are then upvoted or downvoted by members based on interest level. Reddit users are also anonymous which makes it a great place to leave your thoughts, help others and just be yourself without judgment!

These Reddit communities are extraordinarily diverse. A Reddit user can find nearly any community based on their interests, including r/aww for cute submission, r/political, r/HumansBeingBros, r/Paranormal, r/Christian, r/Celebrities, r/gaming or even the most unique interests you could imagine.

What is Full Bucket?

Full Bucket (r/fullbucket) is a community recently created for those who are terminally ill and want to fulfill an item on their bucket list. These Reddit users pull together and help the magic happen.

Today’s top post is “Let’s send Jane to Meskwaki Hotel & Casino for Bingo night!” The community is working together by verifying “Jane,” as a real person with a chronic illness as well as raising money to send her on a trip for Bingo night. It’s sweet and literally shows there are still good people in this world who care about helping one another achieve their dreams.

User u/Astro_Doughnaut started a post to discuss the goal.

“Hey everyone! As you may know, we got our first request a while ago and it’s been in discussion for quite a while. We’re getting the ball rolling on that as you read this. We already have just over $400 in donations, so that will be used to help with the costs for this trip. We don’t know exactly how much it will cost, but without speaking to the hotel directly it was around $700. We’ve talked to the hotel and they’re willing to work on the price for us, so that’s awesome! They’re in the process of setting up dates so we can get a final price. From here on out, we’re going to collect donations for each request as it comes, that way you know exactly where your money is going and what it’s doing. If you’re interested in donating for this trip, here’s a link for that! https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=K8EBLZFFE6QWS I have several people interested in donating a set amount each month, if you’re interested in that please DM me and we can set that up! Remember, even $1 helps! We hope we haven’t lost the interest of you guys since it’s taken quite a bit to get things set up and moving, there’s a lot more behind this than you might think! We’re also in the process of verifying Jane, paperwork should be sent over within the next day or two. Highly unlikely, but if it falls through donations will immediately be refunded. Information about the hotel can be found here – https://www.meskwaki.com/ OP can be found here – https://www.reddit.com/r/FullBucket/comments/8rf7ci/grandma_has_terminal_cancer_and_was_told_she_had/” Many of the users are excited to get the ball rolling on this bucket list for Jane. And this isn’t the only one posted within the community. There are plenty ways to help other people who want to do “one last thing,” before their time.

The group is moderated by the following users:

Ya’ll are absolutely amazing, thank you for being some of the best people alive. You’re truly an example of Humans being bros. If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, all you have to do is join Reddit (which is free) and find r/FullBucket! But don’t forget, there are so many amazing communities to feed your interests!

Blessed be!

