Living With Insomnia: How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes.

A large number of people face challenges due to long-term Insomnia. In fact, a lot of people treat the lack of sleep as a “that’s too bad,” situation. But how is one supposed to properly do a job, and learn when there’s a large lack of sleep?

Although this may be true, sleep is a subject many learn to live without, and it shouldn’t be that way. But you are not alone with your sleep disorder.

You’re Not Alone Having Insomnia

My whole life I’ve never been able to dream or at least I haven’t been able to remember them. I guess that’s one of the reasons I’ve never liked to sleep unless completely necessary.

It’s always been this black void almost like you’re just dead for the time.

I’ve never liked not knowing what was going on around me and so many people have died in my lifetime (even almost me) so sleep just seems like a waste to me sometimes.

I’ve also had nightmares for as long as I can remember. I wake up out of a dead sleep sweating or kicking or screaming when it’s really bad.

Not remembering my dreams has it’s perks……I don’t remember my nightmares either. I’ve been diagnosed with insomnia since 2017 but, I know I’ve had it longer.

Everyone who has insomnia knows how hard it can be. It’s not just that we don’t want to sleep. Some of us physically can’t go to sleep when we want and that can be one of the hardest things

Even with melatonin, getting to sleep can be a struggle (I should know). Living with insomnia makes it hard to keep things straight in your mind.

Without sleep physical and cognitive issues can happen especially after a prolonged period of time.

The definition of insomnia is habitual sleeplessness; inability to sleep. Either way it’s not fun for the person who has it/living with it.

An estimated 70 million people in the United States live with a sleeping disorder of some sort and being diagnosed doesn’t always help.

We get put on medications that may or may not work. There has never been a guarantee that any of them would work.

Well for me at least they didn’t and I tried many. There are of course other methods to try and get past insomnia but, after dealing with medication it’s difficult to want to try those at all.

Seven hours of sleep every night is the least recommended amount for adults and around 35% of people sleep for less than seven hours every night.

Sleep is a basic need and most of America doesn’t get that sleep. Further, adults need between 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

Truthfully, you never think you’re gonna be a statistic but, everyone is in some way or another.

In other words, what we really need in this world is not all these people telling us these statistics.

We need more people who actually give a shit about others and their well-being.

Depression and all other unseeable problems shouldn’t be a statistic because these are people we are talking about.

People like me who deal with these issues on a daily basis.

How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes

Unfortunately, there is no magic cure to help with insomnia but there are things you can try to help you sleep.

Meditation: Practicing mindfulness is one way to help you with figuring out how to cure insomnia in 12 minutes. Focus on your breathing, a clock, the window outside, or even the trees swaying in the wind.

Mindfulness helps the brain slow it’s thoughts down, and it also helps promote balance between your mind and body.

With that in mind, remember, don’t be afraid to meditate, it might change your sleepless nights.

Going To The Gym: This will do wonders for your mind and body. It helps improve all the systems in your body. Those who have insomnia are expected to try working out for at least 30-minutes a day.

Changing your “routine,” and adding things to do will keep you busy, and by the time you lay down at night, your mind and body will be tired, it might be one of the best ways to figure out how to cure insomnia in 12 minutes.

Reading: That’s right, reading a book or listening to an audio book can also help you fall asleep.

Drink Tea: Drinking tea can be fairly relaxing, and luckily there is a “sleepy time,” tea that you can make before bed. A lot of people swear by drinking tea before going to sleep. Although, you do need to make sure it’s not caffinated, or you’ll be doing yourself a disservice.

Of course, going through this can be frustrating because there are some activities that people don’t mind trying, and there are others which never work.

Health is important, especially if you want to live a long and healthy life with family. And if you’re still having problems figuring out how to cure insomnia, don’t stress.

It’s okay to take things at your own pace, and if you still can’t seem to get rest, then schedule an appointment with your family care provider.

Are there activities that help you cure your insomnia fast? Sound off in the comments below. And be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related