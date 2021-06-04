Relationship Bullying: Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 in New York City. Following their simple courthouse wedding came their second wedding ceremony on their 1-year anniversary. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber wanted to have their wedding in South Carolina.

Isn’t it crazy how fast time flies?

They say marriage is hard but the first year of marriage is harder. It’s during this time you learn your love’s patterns. And sometimes, it can be surprising.

As usual, the internet took matters into their own hands and started up a lot of speculation regarding their marriage. Of course, there are going to be fans who don’t act like fans, and say hurtful things which can damage a relationship.

Remember how it felt when someone irrationally judged you? Regardless of what reason, they didn’t stop to think, they didn’t put themselves in your shoes, and they know little to nothing in terms of how your relationship is behind closed doors.

And living in the limelight doesn’t make being in a relationship any easier.

The bullies live on but there’s also those who have common sense. Fortunately, there are still people in the world who can see the silver lining, and learn, and that allows growth.

In truth, it’s not one person’s business what’s been going on in Justin and Hailey’s personal life. Creating TikTok videos about Bieber’s exes is a constant reminder of pain. And these very judgements can be hurtful, and cold.

The endless amount of stigmas on relationships can feel daunting. And most times the opinions are unwelcomed. These types of comments devalue a friendship, and a relationship.

With that in mind, let’s remember that when someone does ask for advice, it’s likely because they trust your input and feel you will be helpful, not hurtful.

Each person has their own beliefs as to what is comfortable in a relationship. The best approach is to listen, and talk like an adult.

Bullying has no place in our lives, online or off-line. We aren’t supposed to tell people how they feel toward another person.

Blessed be.

