Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Duo Transcend talks about AGT, charity and more!

Duo Transcend has blown those near and far away with their intense performances on America’s Got Talent. And their most recent performance has everyone on edge, following a stunt mishap. But persistence is key and that’s exactly what Duo Transcend has given rise to in their AGT acts.

America’s Got Talent has brought some of the worlds best acts into one competition. Out of all the acts, Duo Transcend is one to remember. Both Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen make up “Duo Transcend.” The pair are extremely in sync and they work well together while performing.

Tyce and Mary met when they were performing as high divers in a cliff diving show. They got married and decided it was important they combine their talents and perform together. The decision came when they both realized performing separately would mean less time spent together.

Taking into account how amazing they do, we’re glad they chose that path for their career.

Both Tyce and Mary love Duo Trapeze and they even took on Duo Roller Skating, which is incredible.

They have worked on a number of shows, including Circus Flic Flac, Cirque De La Mer, The Great American Variety Show, and the one most are familiar with, Cirque Du Soleil.

The talented couple are both from Salt Lake City, Utah and love spending time with their son Jaxx when they are not performing.

We had a moment to catch up with Duo Transcend and learned what brought them on their journey to America’s Got Talent.

“We’ve been working professionally for 7-years and we are so grateful to make a living doing what we love. But, we are on the road touring a lot and would love the opportunity to work in Vegas full time so that we can have a more convenient family life. There are so many talented Cirque performers who want to be in Vegas so it can be hard to break into that market. We are hoping that AGT will hope us get there.”

They shared insight on how getting married had a great impact on their decision to work together because they didn’t want to spend time apart.

“We were working separately as performers and when we got married we realized that we would probably have to spend a lot of time apart working in different shows and we didn’t want that to happen. We decided to put an act together and only take jobs where we worked on the same show. Mary had a bad foot injury from a diving accident so we figured learning something in the air would be the best thing for us to do”

Duo Transcend then shared their experience performing with fire.

“We have only performed with fire once, on America’s Got Talent. We wanted to step things up and add more danger.”

They opened up about the value of being genuine.

“We’ve learned that people really appreciate people who are “real” we’ve gained a lot more followers on social media and we decided to not try and put on an act for how we are in our normal life. We’ve been posting more videos of us doing our daily routine and we don’t edit anything out. If Tyce farts on camera we leave it in because that’s who we are. We want to be real and people have let us know they love seeing that side of us.”

During the show, there was a mishap and it didn’t go completely as planned. But their passion, and persistence shines bright, and the judges know it.

Howie told them both how amazingly persistent they are after he comforted them about Mary being dropped near the end of their act. He was in shock after Mary hit the floor but Mary stood right back up proudly and wanted to attempt the act again.

We wanted to know how it felt to hear those words come from Howie. Especially after their considerably painful fall. Their persistence and passion pushed them through judge-cuts.

“We’ve worked so hard to pursue our dream, and it hasn’t always been easy. Most days we don’t feel like going to the gym and training. Now we think back to all those days that we didn’t want to go train but did anyway and I see how that hard work is paying off and it drives us to work even harder.” After the fall we wanted to show the judges that we weren’t willing to give up and it felt amazing when the judges gave us positive feedback even though our routine wasn’t perfect.”

There are so many people that want to audition for the next season of America’s Got Talent. And they don’t know what to expect or how to feel.

Duo Transcend shared their advice and what they’ve learned about the process and what you should do.

“You need to be ready to take chances and have the confidence to put yourself out there to be judged by millions of people. Some people will love you and some won’t. Focus on the positive and not any of the negative and realize what is most important in your life. After we had the fall we had so many people asking if we were upset that it happened. The answer is of course, but we won’t dwell on it, we have to move forward and be happy with what really matters, which is that we have each other and our family is safe. Be happy with what you have while still pursuing your dreams, never look back.”

When it comes to their favorite types of trapeze acts to perform, they both enjoy being “dynamic.” That constant change truly develops with every performance.

“(Static, swing, etc). We love dynamic static trapeze”

Duo Transcend always brings it up a notch. We asked what they would love to master in their future acts.

“We would love to incorporate water in our act”

When you’re performing on AGT it can be fun to see yourself on TV for the first time. We asked Duo Transcend how it felt the first time the episode aired.

“We were in Europe working when our first episode aired so it was 4 am our time. When we watched it. The day our audition filmed was a very emotional one for us because we had been traveling non stop that month and had hardly seen our son and we were tired. We questioned even if we should audition but when we saw our episode and got so many messages from people saying things like we inspired them we were so happy we decided to take the chance and go for it.”

That’s great they were able to “take the chance and go for it.” They’ve done fantastic. And in order to continue doing well, you have to train and book shows. They’ve been keeping busy and hardly had time to celebrate.

“haha, we had to perform that day so we didn’t do a ton of celebrating but we were happy…”

Duo Transcend loves charity. Especially because Tyce has an eye disease called keratoconus. She opened up about the disease.

“Tyce has an eye disease called keratoconus which causes his corneas to slowly deteriorate. Luckily we have modern medicine and access to a doctor who can give Tyce the surgery he needs to prevent him from eventually go blind. So many people in the world with eye conditions don’t have access to good doctors or the finances to get the help they need. There is a charity called the Seva Foundation. They focus on helping people get the care they need to prevent them from going blind, especially women and children.”

What is keratoconus?

After reading about keratoconus, it’s become quite clear how amazing their performances have been, considering the fact that Tyce is legally blind in his right eye due to this progressive eye disease.

“Keratoconus (KC) is a disorder of the eye which results in progressive thinning of the cornea. This may result in blurry vision, double vision, nearsightedness, astigmatism, and light sensitivity. Usually both eyes are affected. In more severe cases a scarring or a circle may be seen within the cornea.”

Tyce and Mary are amazing, they have such great coordination and emotion when they work together. They are super impressive and we can’t wait to see what else they bring out on America’s Got Talent.

