Selena Gomez – Back To You remix with Joey Pecoraro Remix!

Selena Gomez just dropped a new remix of “Back To You,” with Joey Pecraro!

Selena Gomez is fire, she just dropped a “Back To You remix,” with Joey Percraro! And it’s legit!

The video features images of Selena Gomez and her autograph, moving around during the remix.

Selena has been focusing on her career, family, and friends like Demi Lovato, who is currently getting treatment for her struggle with addiction.

There are a few people spreading rumors about the video being remixed in order to send Justin Bieber a message, again. Remember, everything you read online is speculation, please don’t spread rumors that may or may not be true.

It’s nice to see that she’s enjoying time making music and collaborating with other producers. If you haven’t heard the new remix of “Back To You,” check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the “Back To You remix”, did you like it? Sound off in the comments!

Selena Gomez – Back To You (Joey Pecoraro Remix/Audio)