Pride Month: Celebrate this modern movement, proud!

“Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life. Define yourself.” – Harvey Fierstein

LGBTQ Pride Month is dedicated to honoring the 1969 Stonewall riots.

As a result, Pride events are held during the month of June to honor and recognize the impact which LGBTQ people have on the world.

Did you know there have been a total of three presidents in the United States which have declared June an official pride month.

Further, there was a bar that many patron’s and supporter’s loved in New York City. It was called “The Stonewall Inn.”

“Next, Police raids on gay bars were common, but on that particular night, members of the city’s LGBT community decided to fight back—sparking an uprising that would launch a new era of resistance and revolution. June 24, 1969: Police arrest Stonewall employees, confiscate alcohol.” https://www.history.com/news/stonewall-riots-timeline

It was the start of a modern movement to rid our world of discriminatory laws and practices against those who identify as LGBTQ.

Further into history, the first parades were held a year after the uprising, attracting thousands of participants.

“Gay pride or LGBT pride is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group. Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that bolsters most LGBT rights movements.”

According to History Channel people were even blackmailed.

At the time, homosexual acts remained illegal in every state except Illinois, and bars and restaurants could get shut down for having gay employees or serving gay patrons. Most gay bars and clubs in New York at the time (including the Stonewall) were operated by the Mafia, who paid corruptible police officers to look the other way and blackmailed wealthy gay patrons by threatening to “out” them. Police raids on gay bars were common, but on that particular night, members of the city’s LGBT community decided to fight back—sparking an uprising that would launch a new era of resistance and revolution. https://www.history.com/news/stonewall-riots-timeline

In light of Pride Month, many celebrate how far we have come as a community.

We stumbled, we were shamed, and people still don’t understand… but we don’t care, do we?

Here are a few ways to take advantage of Pride Month and celebrate with those around the world.

Listen to new LGBTQ+ artists, promote legislative change online, host a virtual Pride Month Party, and take care of yourself.

Pride Month isn’t easy for everyone.

In reality, there are still those out there who have to fight to be who they are on the inside.

Despite the progress some family members, well, they just don’t understand, and that’s okay.

Yes, , if you have to celebrate Pride Month in silence because “home,” doesn’t quite feel like home.

Take a deep breath…

Don’t stress, there are some great films you can watch at home. Celebrating pride is all about doing it your way.

After Sex (2007) – “Meet eight couples straight and gay; virgins and strangers; lovers, liars, cheaters and swingers as they deal with making physical intimacy an emotional ride.” Appropriate Behaviour (2015) – “Shirin is struggling to become an ideal Persian daughter, politically correct bisexual and hip young Brooklynite but fails miserably in her attempt at all identities. Being without a cliche to hold onto can be a lonely experience.” Bit (2020) – “On her summer break in Los Angeles, a transgender teen girl falls in with a gang of queer feminist vampires rooting out the city’s toxic masculinity.” But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) – “A naive cheerleader is sent to a gay conversion camp when her strait-laced parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian in this quirky comedy.” Carol (2015) – “Set in the 1950s, this is the tale of forbidden love between modest Therese and elegant Carol, which develops as they travel together.” De-Lovely (2004) – “As the toast of Broadway, Cole Porter, reflects upon his life, a stage musical in the making helps capture his meteoric career and relationships.” De-Lovely (2004) – “As the toast of Broadway, Cole Porter, reflects upon his life, a stage musical in the making helps capture his meteoric career and relationships.” Double Lover (2017) – “Chloé, a young woman living in Paris, begins a series of therapy sessions with Paul Meyer in hopes of overcoming a bout of depression. Following her treatment, both realize they have fallen in love and embark on a new chapter together. Yet Chloé soon comes to believe that Paul is keeping a secret. Spiraling emotional and sexual stakes push Chloé to extremes as she works to solve the puzzle.” God’s Own Country (2017) – “A frustrated young farmer spends his spare time getting drunk and having casual hookups, until he meets a Romanian migrant worker who really sees him.” Farewell, My Queen (2012) – “FAREWELL, MY QUEEN marks the return of acclaimed director Benoît Jacquot (A Single Girl, Seventh Heaven, Sade, Deep in the Woods,) and brilliantly captures the passions, debauchery, occasional glimpses of nobility and ultimately the chaos that engulfed the court of Marie Antoinette in the final days before the full-scale outbreak of the Revolution.” Temblores (2019) – “A father faces a faith-shaking crisis in modern-day Guatemala, as he is torn between his religion, his family and his love for another man.” XXY (2007) – “When an intersex teenager comes of age, she asks difficult questions about her gender identity and makes a decision that will impact her future.” Lip Service (2012) – “Lives, loves and lusts of Lipstick Lesbians in Scotland.” Pride: The Series (2013) – “Four individuals connected by blood, friendship, sex, and love are dragged into the classic battle between good versus evil.” Queer as Folk (2000) – “Following the relationships of three young, gay men in London — promiscuous Stuart, Vince who pines for Stuart and 15 year-old Nathan.” Queer Icon (2019) – “Queer Icon” is a show that celebrates the trajectory and success of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Exploring their life stories from the background, upbringing to coming out, career, and activism.

Celebrating Pride With Others

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH:

The Utah Pride Center is hosting COVID-safe Pride events and activities for the 2021 Pride Week Celebration. Taking place over the first week of June, this will be a stripped down affair without food vendors and live entertainment. Pride should return to Utah at full scale next year. This is a good way to party safely in the age of COVID.

“PRIDE WEEK CELEBRATION INCLUDES:Pride Story Garden – Our History, Our Stories, Our CommunitiesPride In The Sky – Loud & ProudRainbow March & Rally – Raise Our VoicesPride Month Proclamations and Flag RaisingsPride Interfaith Service”.

THE MOOSE LOUNGE

The Moose Lounge is a popular Salt Lake City gay club, offering a lively atmosphere and upbeat music. Throughout the week The Moose Lounge plays host to theme nights, including ladies night and foam parties. Locals favour this energetic neighbourhood club for its friendly bartenders and accommodating staff. Take advantage of the spacious dance floor as one of the in-house DJs spins some tunes. The Moose Lounge is open Tuesday 21:00-02:00, Wednesday 21:30-02:00, Friday 21:00-02:00 and Saturday 21:00-02:00.

X-WIFE BAR Relaxed bar for gays, lesbians and friends in Salt Lake City. X-Wife serves a large selection of booze, including affordable beer. There are TV’s playing sports, pool tables and pinball machines to keep you entertained. A casual neighbourhood dive bar. There’s a patio which is ideal for summer. AREA 51 Gay-popular dance club in Salt Lake City on two floors. Area 51 offers dance music, eclectic crowds, fetish parties, 80’s nights and frequently hosts karaoke events. Self-professed freaks and rebels from all around come here to enjoy the quality DJs’, and chat with the friendly staff.

LAS VEGAS PRIDE CELEBRATIONS

KEEPING IT FABULOUS IN LAS VEGAS

Whether you prefer to drop by Vegas with a plan or just wing it, you’ll find many LGBTQ+-focused events that you won’t want to miss. This is a year-round playground offering annual events that attract visitors from all around the world. As an all-encompassing and inclusive destination, Las Vegas welcomes everyone to come as they are and celebrate their own individual spirit. FALL FOR ALL

From bull riding to cattle roping, the rodeo thrives in Vegas. Sept. 18−19, 2021, the Nevada Gay Rodeo Association’s Big Horn Rodeo will once again ride into Las Vegas, bringing with it all the typical rodeo favorites and camping events. FUN IN THE SUN

Take the party to the pool for Temptation Sundays at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The long-running, gay, weekly poolside dance party features new DJs each week, kicks off again in May 2021, and runs through September.

Henderson Pride Festival 2021

EXCITEMENT IS IN THE AIR!! Inaugural Henderson Pride Festival is here!! Saturday, June 5th | 12noon – 6pm

Presented by ICME LIVE MUSIC

FOOD

VENDORS

ENTERTAINMENT

CASH BAR

Health & Wellness Screenings Taking place in the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa – Florentine Gardens! TICKETS: $15 per person.

& $20 Day of Event

LGBTQ Party Bus Tour

This is a private party bus tour package that can accommodate up to 18 guests. On this tour come and be proud of who you are! About this event Tour starts at 9:00 pm until 1:00 am Sun, Jun 13, 10 PM – Mon, Jun 14, 2 AM PDT

In 10 Days

Las Vegas Strip

2730 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV

Pride Month is important to so many people.

And it’s a time where many come together to spread love and to share their stories.

Keep on keepin on’ and blessed be.

LGBTQ PRIDE PLAYLIST ON YOUTUBE

No, your mom don't get it And your dad don't get it Uncle John don't get it And you can't tell grandma 'Cause her heart can't take it And she might not make it They say, "Don't dare, don't you even go there" "Cutting off your long hair" "You do as you're told" Tell you, "Wake up, go put on your makeup" "This is just a phase you're gonna outgrow" There's something wrong in the village In the village, oh They stare in the village In the village, oh There's nothing wrong with you It's true, it's true There's something wrong with the village With the village There's something wrong with the village Feel the rumors follow you From Monday all the way to Friday dinner You got one day of shelter Then it's Sunday hell to pay, you young lost sinner Well, I've been there, sitting in that same chair Whispering that same prayer half a million times It's a lie, though buried in disciples One page of the Bible isn't worth a life

