AGT: Which five acts made it through on Wednesday’s show?

America’s Got Talent has had quite the acts this season and it’s been absolutely intense but tonight’s episode, 12 performed and 5 acts were eliminated. It was intense and kept you on the edge of your seat in suspension.

Twelve acts performed and five of those acts were eliminated, meaning seven went through to their next adventure on “America’s Got Talent.” The choice was now up to the viewers and of course, the judges.

AGT had seven acts that already made their advancement last week. That means there are now only fourteen performing acts which have qualified for the semifinals. And their journey on “America’s Got Talent,” continues into a new phase of the competition.

As the competition continues, twelve more will perform in the third and final quarterfinal round stay tuned to NBC, where you can watch “America’s Got Talent,” every Tuesday (8 EDT/PDT).

Tonight’s winners included Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, singer Noah Guthrie, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, singer Glennis Grace, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, teen singer Makayla Phillips, and dance group Da Republik.

