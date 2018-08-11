Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s Peter Renaday talks

TMNT, charity and more!

Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opened up about his favorite charities, voice over acting and his favorite video games!

Pierre Laurent Renoudet (born June 9, 1935), better known as Peter Renaday, is an American actor and voice actor.

Peter Renaday takes us back in time with Darkwing Duck and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Many know Peter Renaday because of all the amazing work he’s accomplished in film, television and video games including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where he voiced Splinter and additional voices.

Peter Renaday experience.

Iron Man (Walter Stark) Darkwing Duck (Derek Blunt) Batman: The Animated Series (2nd Longshoreman) An Eye for an Eye (Lt. Hayes)

fan-favorite video games Star Trek: Armada II (Additional voices). Star Wars: Uprising (Shortpaw, Trade League Male, Rebel Male), Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (Richard Ames), Assassin’s Creed (Al-Mualim), Gears of War 3 (Adam Fenix), and Halo Wars (Covenant Minister) with additional voices.



He’s an amazingly talented man and it has been an honor to ask him a few questions.

Even though we know all about Peter Renaday and his success, he also has a big heart. He opened up about his favorite charities.

There are few people in my life who don’t like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And Peter Renaday was able to work as Splinter, we wanted to know more about his experience on the set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“Lots of fun. We had such a great group! Everyone got along beautifully all through 192 episodes! We still see each other, occasionally.”

The fact that Peter has done so many video game voice overs made me wonder if he was into gaming.

“I have a Mac, and all of the games seemed to be for PC.” But I remember enjoying playing “M” for the James Bond 007 game, “From Russia with Love.”

As such a successful actor we wanted to know what he would tell all aspiring voice over talent.

“Be as versatile as possible. Learn to do accents! And get a good voice-over agent!”

We’ll do a Saturday throwback and post an episode snippet from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Episode 193, “Divide and Conquer,” which features Splinter!

That's freaking great, I love the charities he takes time to support. Do you guys remember him from any games? Let us know in the comments below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode 193 Divide and Conquer Watch cartoons online.