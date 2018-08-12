Ellen Proves That ‘Robots Be Smart, Humans Be Stoopid’

There’s no secret that is America’s favorite comedian, television host, actress, writer, producer and LGBT activist. She’s always looking to make the world a better place to live in and she’s always making her audience laugh, and Chelsea Handler once said: “if you can make someone laugh, you can make someone listen.” And it’s totally true, Ellen DeGeneres has been making us laugh since it’s inception when DeGeneres starred in the popular sitcomEllen from 1994 to 1998 and has hosted her syndicated TV talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since

Ellen DeGeneres comes up with the funniest skits on her show but yesterday she proved science and robots are much smarter than humans.

“Well, humans we had a good run but it’s over.”

She laughingly told the audience.

It’s a given but the videos she shares are humans versus Robots, it’s hilarious. And who doesn’t want to see a Robot do a backflip?

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below and don’t forget to let us know what you thought in the comments.

Maybe Robots really will take over the world one day, huh?

