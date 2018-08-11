Taylor Lautner’s sister had another heart surgery.

Fans have been sending good vibes to Taylor Lautner and his family. His younger sister Makena underwent heart surgery.

The 26-year-old actor took to his social media to share that his sister’s surgery went well.

“@taylorlautner2: nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more. You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

Makena opened up about her condition and revealed she has tachycardia. This means her heart beats faster than normal. It’s been reported that her heart can reach up to 300 beats per minute and that’s why she had surgery.

She also took to Instagram to update her family, friends, and fans.

“2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better. God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of.”

It’s always good to hear that Makena is doing well post-operation and we’re sending all the love and good vibes her way!

Blessed be!