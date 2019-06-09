Kesha: Rich, White, Straight Men belongs in a movie!

Kesha: Rich, White, Straight Men belongs in a movie. It’s a huge eff you to certain people.

Kesha has been keeping things so much fun for her family, friends and fans. The gorgeous lady has just dropped new music and she even changed her hair color!

The new song is called Rich, White, Straight Men (cough).

The whole sound is completely different and it almost made me think of a song on a movie. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if part of the song was clipped for a show with crime and conspiracy on Netflix.

Most importantly, Kesha is making a strong statement with her new song. As we know, talent sing about things that are relatable.

Rich, White, Straight Men is literally directed at one personality type. It’s definitely a big f*ck you to those types of people.

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha) If you’re from another land, then come here

You won’t have to climb a wall

(Yes, you will!)

And if you are a boy who loves a boy

You’ll get a wedding cake and all

(Not in Colorado!)

And if you are a lady and you do your lady work

Then you will make as many dollars as the boys

Not just two thirds [Refrain]

Cha-ching

F*ck you (F*ck you) [Pre-Chorus]

What if life as we knew it was over?

Guess what? God is a woman, I know her

Kesha made a funny comment on her Instagram about the new hit.

“hey, guys sooo i hear you!! that you want my new song ‘Rich, White, Straight Men’ on streaming services…not sure how to do that personally…hmmmm – maybe @rcarecords will help me if they’re not too mad bout me leaking it😂 💰🤵what else do they expect from me at this point lol👽☠️👻🌈💖” Kesha’s Instagram

If you have heard the song you can check it out on iTunes, Spotify or listen to it below. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Shout out to Kesha, you are an inspirational and badass woman, it’s been an honor to review and cover your music and live performances, we are proud of you and stand together for life.

Blessed be.

Kesha – Rich, White, Straight Men (Audio)

