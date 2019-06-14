Ariana Grande will always love Mac Miller. The cute things she did before the show!

Ariana Grande had an incredibly emotional performance on Wednesday night.

The talented singer was performing in Pittsburgh, fans of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller swarmed to PPG Paints Arena to see her perform and celebrate her recent albums “Sweetener,“ and “Thank U, Next.”

Further, both of the albums have debuted N. 1 on the Billboard 200!

It’s just like they say, emotions make for the best work and there’s no doubt that Grande put a lot of love, emotion, and memories into her recent albums.



In fact, during her performance in Pittsburgh, she shed tears for Mac Miller. After all, he was her angel.

Ariana Grande really spent some time in his hometown in Mac’s favorite spots, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

• Her Instagram revealed that she spent some time before the concert in Frick Park, a spot Miller celebrated often in his music.

• The pre-concert music was composed largely of songs by Miller.

• Outlets such as E! News reported that Ms. Grande reserved an empty seat for Miller at the show.

• During the performance of her hit single “Thank U, Next,” Ms. Grande choked up during a line paying tribute to Miller. The crowd cheered and filled in the lines for her.

The love, memories and time they spent together may not have been perfect (what relationship is) but he was her friend for a long time before they actually became an item.

Honestly, when you meet someone that instantly becomes your best friend in love, it’s impossible not to have a place in your heart for them. Friendship quickly turned into love for both Grande and Miller.

There are countless moments we’ve seen them share on stage.

Most importantly, the Manchester benefit concert, where they both sang together on stage in order to give the big middle finger to terrorists who took a hit at her concert.

Lives were lost and Ariana Grande carries that with her, it’s not easy in the limelight, regardless of how much you think the money helps, grief does not discriminate.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert inspired the world. And seeing Mac and Ari perform on stage was a blessing to many. They were a team, combining their styles of music made for such great performances.

Those who have put Ariana Grande down for the passing of Miller need to take a step back.

How can a person blame someone for the passing of someone else? Let’s face it, we all love Mac Miller but the choices we make in life can be difficult and sometimes permanent.

With that in mind, we don’t blame Mac Miller either because LIFE HAPPENS!

Grande did everything she could and if you’re a fan then it’s no secret how HUGE her heart is and how much she loves her family, friends, and fans.

After being blamed she opened up, of course with love about the breakup.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course).”

With that in mind, maybe that’s why it’s important to listen to your family and friends as hard as it might be when they give you advice.

Most importantly, advice that can save you from a hard path in life.

Further, the tears that Grande shed on stage have more emotion than we know, their relationship was private, it was kept out of the limelight as much as possible, in fact, the only time they were in the headlines dealt with fake news.

Lastly, we hope you know that the truth shines on you and your best friend is constantly looking down on you. Where ever he is, he’s always cheesin’

Blessed be.





