Positive Celebrity review: I Am the Night is based on true events and the back story will make your stomach turn.

I Am the Night

Drama, Mystery

I Am the Night on Hulu is an incredible drama and mystery based on true events.

What happens when a teenage girl and a disgraced journalist find themselves drawn into a web of secrets revolving around 1950s Los Angeles’ most infamous cold case?

The series I Am The Night was created by Sam Sheridan. Talent you can expect to see include Chris Pine (Jay Singletary), India Eisley (Fauna Hodel, Pat), Jefferson Mays (George Hodel), LeLand Orser (Peter Sullivan), Dylan Smith (Sepp), Connie Nielsen (Corinna Hodel), Golden Brooks (Jimmy Lee) and many more that have true talent which shows on screen!

The cinematography completely unique, creative and mentally thought-out.

The way that cinematographers Trevor Forrest, Matthew Jensen, and Michael McDonough worked together brought the tale of the 1950s Los Angeles cold case told the story they captured, perfect.

With that in mind, we cannot forget the incredible writers including Fauna Hodel (which is quite inspiring to the independent film community. Further, Sam Sheridan and Monica Beletsky helped to create the overall vision of connecting this story with viewers.

Honestly, it did not lack in emotion and it did not leave viewers feeling as though time was wasted watching “I Am The Night.” With this in mind, you can imagine how important it was for Fauna Hodel to bring this vision to light.

It truly sets a great standard for what one should seek to accomplish with a drama mystery. I mean, let’s be honest, there are many films that get low scores because the inability to tell the story in a viewers can watch, creating an impact so strong they can’t wait to tell their friends.

The TNT series is only one season, think of it as a “long film,” if you wish.

We asked one viewer what they thought of the series, in fact, he even stayed up all night to finish the series, losing sleep time before work, yes it’s that good.

“That was crazy, it was incredibly good.”

As mentioned the story was based on true events that occurred on the night of January 15, 1947. The official FBI documents share chilling details on the case in their history section.

“On the morning of January 15, 1947, a mother taking her child for a walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood stumbled upon a gruesome sight: the body of a young naked woman sliced clean in half at the waist.

The body was just a few feet from the sidewalk and posed in such a way that the mother reportedly thought it was a mannequin at first glance. Despite the extensive mutilation and cuts on the body, there wasn’t a drop of blood at the scene, indicating that the young woman had been killed elsewhere.”

Literally grinding my teeth as I read this, my stomach is turning.

“The ensuing investigation was led by the L.A. Police Department. The FBI was asked to help, and it quickly identified the body—just 56 minutes, in fact, after getting blurred fingerprints via “Soundphoto” (a primitive fax machine used by news services) from Los Angeles.

The young woman turned out to be a 22-year-old Hollywood hopeful named Elizabeth Short—later dubbed the “Black Dahlia” by the press for her rumored penchant for sheer black clothes and for the Blue Dahlia movie out at that time.”

If you and your friends are looking for a good series to watch, this is definitely on the top of the best series to watch on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below and be sure to let us know what you thought about the series, especially if you’ve already seen it.

I Am the Night featuring Chris Pine & Patty Jenkins [TRAILER]

