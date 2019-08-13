Positive Celebrity Review: The Las Vegas Chippendales are damn hot!

Positive Celebrity Review: The Las Vegas Chippendales

The Las Vegas Chippendales started in 1979 and they have always featured some of the best surprises including celebrity hosts, impossibly hot male celebrities who harness their personalities and bodies on that stage. Further, their dance skills are on point.

Bringing you to a whole new world of “male fantasies,” for the night are the hottest, the funniest and most entertaining male dancers on the Las Vegas strip.

75 hot minutes watching the sexiest male dancers, you will not be disappointed because the men up there will appeal to any persons “type.”

Each set is such a tease you’ll be begging them to throw you a wife-beater, you know the ones they rip off like cake, to keep as a memory.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino has a custom-built theater, giving you the best male themed shows in Las Vegas.

In fact, let’s throwback to when I was 16-years-old living in Las Vegas, NV.

We [my mom and I] made the deal when I was of age, we would go see Thunder from Downunder.

Although, there are so many strip tease shows in Vegas. It was hard to choose which one we wanted to see and we’re glad we choose to see the Chippendales.

They truly stand out from the rest of the Las Vegas male striptease shows.

What makes the Las Vegas Chippendales the most electrifying show compared to the rest?





Their sexually-charged choreography is hotter than you might expect, after all, they take it all off, the show has the perfect combination of naughty, fun and plenty of skin. Bringing different lucky women on stage to help put on their boxers.

The intensity increases right before you get an exciting peek, the lights drop, keeping everyone on the edge of their seat.

Las Vegas magazine opened up about the show sharing their recommended age range and how they create an unforgettable good time.

“The show is for everyone 18 to 100. We make sure the girls have a good time and let out their wild spirit,” says Davis, who is now one of the voices on the new online show The Walking Dead Untold.

“When I first came over here, I thought, ‘This is a proper male revue show,’” Stuart says. “I’d never seen the show before. I saw the theater, the Flirt Lounge, and it’s legit. This is a full production with live shows every night. You look at the history and the formula, and it works. We have every genre of fantasy.”

Further, you’ll be surprised who you may find sitting next to you at the show.

“You never know who’s going to roll into The Chippendales Theatre on a given night! You could catch fellow Vegas headliners like Mariah Carey join the cast on stage or find yourself sitting next to Snooki and the rest of the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore. No matter when you visit, it’s bound to be a wild night.”

The show doesn’t quite put an end to your night either. In fact, the show gives you some extra perks for the ladies and men attending the show (yes we said men and they are not “planted.”

“After the show, it’s the after-party! Chippendales is all about hooking you up while you’re in Vegas, that’s why your ticket to the show also gets not only gets you free admission into VooDoo Lounge atop The Rio, but also scores you access to TAO Nightclub, Tao Beach, Lavo Party Brunch, Marquee Nightclub, or Marquee Dayclub.”

Most importantly, those who attend in groups such as a Bachelorette Party, Birthday Party or even celebrating a divorce have the opportunity to qualify for their amazing group rates which you can follow up on by email to get your VIP group hooked up.

Admittedly, it’s going to leave you wanting your partner, you might not make it to a party but you’ll be sure to find yourself with your love, acting out fantasies in your hotel room.











Where can you see the Chippendales and what times?

Rio, 8:30 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $54.95-$80.30 plus tax and fee, 18+. 702.777.7776

Blessed be!

