TikTok: It’s positive influence and impact on social media.

TikTok proposes global coalition to protect against harmful content.

Considering TikTok nearly faced a complete shut down, luckily, the app was saved by Oracle, and Walmart.

The social media and content platform has allowed users to connect with others throughout the whole country, some even finding love on TikTok.

Certainly, a sigh of relief came from most users when Trump said he would give the popular app a “blessing.”

““It will have nothing to do with China. It will be totally secure.”

TikTok then followed by releasing the following statement:

“Recently, social and content platforms have once again been challenged by the posting and cross-posting of explicit suicide content that has affected all of us – as well as our teams, users, and broader communities. Like each of you, we worked diligently to mitigate its proliferation by removing the original content and its many variants, and curtailing it from being viewed or shared by others. However, we believe each of our individual efforts to safeguard our own users and the collective community would be boosted significantly through a formal, collaborative approach to early identification and notification amongst industry participants of extremely violent, graphic content, including suicide. To this end, we would like to propose the cooperative development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will allow us to quickly notify one another of such content. Separately, we are conducting a thorough analysis of the events as they relate to the recent sharing of suicide content, but it’s clear that early identification allows platforms to more rapidly respond to suppress highly objectionable, violent material. We are mindful of the need for any such negotiated arrangement to be clearly defined with respect to the types of content it could capture, and nimble enough to allow us each to move quickly to notify one another of what would be captured by the MOU. We also appreciate there may be regulatory constraints across regions that warrant further engagement and consideration. To this end, we would like to convene a meeting of our respective Trust and Safety teams to further discuss such a mechanism, which we believe will help us all improve safety for our users. We look forward to your positive response and working together to help protect our users and the wider community.

Thankfully, head of TikTok Vanessa Pappas has only pushed for us to have fun with music, dance and vibe with our friends, and most importantly heal through music.

Surely, we only have one life, sometimes, you have to take a chance, for example, flying from Utah, to Maryland… only to find a love which filled an empty place inside (my) the heart.

After returning, we were blessed enough to not catch COVID-19 and now quarantined together, dancing on TikTok and continuing to make new friends.

Of course, we can’t forget that some people aren’t interested in TikTok.

Regardless, some of those non-believers still felt Trump was going to far with China, now we await the news of Fortnite and League of Legends.

Let us know what you think in the comments below, and if you’ve found love on TikTok, feel free to reach out, we’d love to update this blog with your stories.

Lastly, remember that we only have one life to live, and it’s important to live it to the fullest, so if you’re reading this and have wanted to take a chance on the app, but felt insecure… just do it and be proud, there is nothing less than love on TikTok.

Blessed be.

