Justin Bieber’s New Music!

Justin Bieber’s new music videos do not fall short of perfection.

The newest singles were referred to as “Justice singles,” (the name of Bieber’s new album) by Billboard just two days ago. Further, Justin Bieber is the only artist in history to achieve his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Justin Bieber achieves his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as Justice debuts atop the tally with 154,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 25, according to MRC Data. The album was released via Raymond Braun/Def Jam on March 18.”

Justin Bieber teased the release of his newest hit tracks and his love for VEVO on Billboard Friday.

“I loved working with Vevo to create these Official Live Performances,” Bieber said in a statement. “Vevo has been part of all of my video releases since the beginning, and I feel so blessed to have them championing me for over a decade.”

Bieber has strived to create content which inspires, always including a positive message.

If you haven’t had a chance to listen to Justin Bieber’s new songs, check them out below.

Peaches

