Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Notorious CHRIS talks EDM and his rise in the industry!

Chris Adams, best known as EDM artist Notorious CHRIS, started his daily music routine in his early childhood. Chris started pursuing his dream when he was only 6-years-old. Just like many famous artists, it all started with picking up an instrument. And for Chris, that was guitar. He continued to build up his skills by listening to his favorite artists and watching YouTube videos. Chris shared with us about how he originally wanted to be a “rockstar,” but he found himself falling in love with creating his own music.

“I first got into music when I was very young, around 6 or 7. I started off by playing the guitar. And the funny thing is I wanted to be a rock star back then. It wasn’t until I was about 12 or 13 that I fell in love with dance music. And I wanted to learn how to make my own music. When I fell in love with the genre, I started searching for tutorials on YouTube. And now, here I am, producing my own music and playing it in front of thousands.”

Notorious CHRIS has been making a big impact on the EDM scene, particularly in his home country of Australia. The young 17-year-old Queensland EDM producer breaks musical boundaries with his trap and heavy bass productions. He has played on some of Australia’s largest festival stages and club lineups, including Groovin The Moo, The Grass is Greener and Goodlife Presents! He’s blown family, friends and fans away with his incredible talent.

Chris has also played sets at one of Australia’s largest and most prominent clubs, “The Met,” which shows off the best talent weekly. While performing, Notorious CHRIS has supported EDM artists like Duke Dummont, Peking Duk, Allday, Ekali, What So Not(who will be hitting up DAS Energi in SLC this year), Luude,Enschway and more.

Many fans like to know where their favorite artists get their ideas, and who their biggest inspirations are. We asked Chris who inspires him and he shared:

“My biggest inspiration would have to be Skrillex. His music is so diverse, unlike the majority of mainstream artists, and he has shown that he can pretty much make anything he wants, whether it’s a dance hit or a pop hit.”

Chris has done a phenomenal job at incorporating his inspiration into his own production. His tracks share a few of the same small elements as those who have inspired him by being diverse and breaking trends with his own fresh techniques.

Chris shared with us about one of his most memorable experiences. He was able to play at “Groovin The Moo,” festival. Groovin The Moo has weaved its way into six regions all around Australia and takes over for three consecutive weekends.

“My most memorable night was this year on the 6th of May, playing at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival. Playing at Groovin The Moo has been a life-changing moment for me and has helped me push my name and music out in the music industry, and personally connect with thousands of my fans.”

Chris talked about his favorite track and how it was inspiring to him as an artist.

“One track that never gets old for me would have to be Congratulations, by Post Malone, because in this song he sings about how hard he worked to become as successful as he is, and hearing success stories really motivates me to work harder.”

DJing has come a long way. Chris believes the new way is better than the old way. Chris shared some of his thoughts with us:

“I believe modern DJing is a lot more beneficial and convenient. Rather than carrying CDs with you, all you need now is a USB with all your songs and you are ready to go. A lot of old school DJs don’t like the modern way of DJing because it really does take a lot of skill away from the old school DJing. But my personal belief is that modern DJing is a lot more convenient.”

Chris continues to work hard on new music, making sure that his production meets his vision for each track he creates. He shared with us about his upcoming EP, which will explore a new musical direction for Notorious CHRIS.

“I am always working on new tracks, I recently just finished the third track of my upcoming EP (Bandit). This EP will be released sometime within the upcoming months and will include a new variation of music which my fans have not heard me create before.”

When it comes to following your dreams, it’s important to learn from the mistakes of others. And it’s important to be passionate and work hard. Notorious CHRIS offered some insight into some of the mistakes he’s noticed and learned from during his time creating music. He shared insights to help aspiring artists make their dreams a reality.

“One mistake I see a lot of aspiring DJs and music producers make is that they expect to jump straight into the industry and blow up overnight, thinking it’s easy, and it simply doesn’t work like that. The advice I would give is to work as hard as you can, never give up when people put you down, and most importantly, you have to love what you do, otherwise you won’t get anywhere. There are millions of aspiring DJs and music producers working so hard to be the next big thing, so my best advice would be to try and make your own unique style of music and to not jump on the bandwagon and copy other styles.”

Chris is all about goals. He’s all about working hard and never giving up. We asked him where he would love to play in a year from today. He said:

“If I could play at any festival next year, it would be Tomorrowland, no matter what. It has always been, and always will always be, a dream come true to play at the world’s largest electronic dance music festival.”

Tomorrowland is an electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Belgium. It started in 2005 and since has become one of the world’s largest and most notable EDM music festivals. We certainly hope Notorious CHRIS makes his way onto this lineup one day soon.

Chris’s love for music doesn’t only include EDM. He shared his current favorite non-dance song with us:

“My current favourite non-dance song is, as stated before, Congratulations by Post Malone.”

Notorious CHRIS has some amazing music out that you can check out on Spotify, YouTube and SoundCloud! You can even check out some of his videos right here on Positive Celebrity Gossip and entertainment news. Be sure to follow Notorious CHRIS on Twitter and Instagram, and like his Facebook page. That way you can stay up-to-date on his latest productions and lineups!

Notorious CHRIS – Everybody

