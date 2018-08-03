The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour episode 6!

By lauraramonique

The adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour just dropped episode 6 of their journey!

Kesha and Macklemore teamed up to create a positive change in the world with their tour. The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour ensures a dollar for each ticket will be donated! But on top of that, they engage with the crowd and spread positive vibes.

Kesha has been cruising the road with Macklemore on their “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour.” Kesha, Macklemore, and the whole team have done a wonderful job of inspiring the world and making a positive impact on their family, friends, and fans.

In case you missed it, Kesha and Macklemore teamed up with Plus 1 (www.plus1.org) which ensures a dollar from every ticket are being donated to organizations and causes like RAINN.

Macklemore is donating to the M&RL Equity Fund who are working to advance racial and social justice. And now they are sitting with Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU and answering their questions.

In the episode, a fan had a question for Kesha.

“Hi, my question is for Kesha, the thing I admire most about your music is how unapologetic it is… as a woman in the industry, how do you balance being so emotional and vulnerable but still being respected by your peers?”

Kesha got a spark in her eyes, as though she was happy someone asked this question.

“Women have a hard time being seen more than one thing… sometimes, if you’re lucky you get two, you get pretty and smart. It’s kinda my mission in life to prove that you can be vulnerable and you can be pissed off and you can curse and you can be really sad, like… you can be everything spectrum of every emotion and it’s not a contradiction. I think it’s really important to just do what you want to do, say what you want to say and be yourself and not really care what other people are thinking because you can’t control that…”

Another fan had a question for Macklemore and his response was inspiring.

“What is one piece of advice that you guys would have for us as developing artists, trying to develop our brand, trying to share our stories and stuff like that?”

What a helpful question for everyone in the world, not just artists. Whatever your calling is, you have to grab it, sharpen that talent and make it your full persona.

“You’re the only person with your story. Nobody else can tell that story. And that’s such a powerful tool to be able to access. That takes like years of stripping layers away and doing personal work and you know… spiritual practice and making your music like you know, embody who you truly are… not who you just want the world to see you as… but when you find that, that’s freedom. That’s what I search for in my music is that moment and it doesn’t happen often.”

Both Kesha and Macklemore work so well together. They made for a fantastic show in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, if you still have a chance to see them LIVE, get it because it will be memorable.

