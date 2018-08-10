Shia LaBeouf’s inspiring video. Listen to his words of inspiration! 

Shia LaBeouf’s inspiring video. Just listen to those words of inspiration!

Remember Shia LaBeouf’s inspiring video that circulated the web a couple years ago? It’s been a while since we’ve seen this video but in all honesty, it’s one inspirational video.

Shia LaBeouf’s inspiring video was unique, he spent about a full minute screaming at his family, friends, and fans in a video he recorded over the weekend and it wasn’t a negative video either. The creative star stood in front of the camera, throwing out his arms, puffing up like the Hulk and screaming inspirational sentences about dreams into your brain. And he was very persistent that we do everything we can to reach and attain our goals, stating or—screaming:

“Do it! Just Do It! Don’t let your dreams be dreams. Yesterday, you said tomorrow. So JUST DO IT, MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE, JUSTTT DO IT, SOME PEOPLE DREAM SUCCESS WHILE YOUR GUNNA WAKE UP AND WORK HARD AT IT, NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE YOU SHOULD GET TO THE POINT WHERE ANYONE ELSE WOULD QUIT, NO, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? DO IT. JUST DO IT, YES YOU CAN! JUST DO IT! IF YOU’RE TIRED OF STARTING OVER, STOP GIVING UP. “ Ruby Rose Shares Her Queer Icons!

We’re not quite sure what the video is being recorded for but what we do know, there’s a green screen, “Just Do It,” is used by Nike, so we can assume—maybe it’s something for Nike? On the other hand, Shia has been pretty creative lately, doing his own thing, it very well could be a video for his own piece. Either way, it inspired me to chase my dreams more. You know, the one I have about spreading love and making people stand out and shine? When you visualize life in a positive manner, it’s almost impossible to miss reaching your dreams.

Think about it, someone is living your dream right now, right as you are reading this, that means nothing is impossible. And nothing can stop you from success.

Shia Labeouf’s inspiring video is completely right, some people get up and they work hard at it. They chase their dreams and when people like you and I reach our dreams, it feels damn good, doesn’t it? Shia, excellent advice, we’re curious if you’re working on anything special, either way, the message was delivered with the power you intended, it was all there and your voice was loud.

And if you haven’t seen the video, check it out below and let us know what you thought, did the video inspire you to chase your dreams?

Blessed Be

Shia Labeouf Full Motivational Speech! Just Do It! [FULL VIDEO]

