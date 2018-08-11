Ruby Rose Creates the Playlist to Her Life | Teen Vogue

Are you ready to watch “Ruby Rose Creates the Playlist of her life?”

Ruby Rose met up with Teen Vogue and created a playlist of some of the most important songs in her life.

It was interesting to hear Rose talk about each song and the memories that correlate with her.

She shared why Pink is one of her favorite artists and a super throwback song of Taylor Swifts!

Ruby Rose Performs Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” | Lip Sync Battle |

The best part is when she shares some of her favorite karaoke songs!

What did you think about “Ruby Rose creates the Playlist of her life?” I think we can all relate to having quite a few songs in our lives we love to this very day.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can check it out below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below. And if you’ve been enjoying the positive vibes be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive entertainment news.

Blessed be!

