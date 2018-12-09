Mac Miller throwback: The Space Migration Sessions. Objects In The Mirror!

Today makes for a good Sunday throwback to Mac Miller’s “The Space Migration,” sessions.

Just look at the passion when he performs. This man was all love and he left this world, his family, friends, and fans with so many amazing songs. And each song tells a story.

Mac Miller: There’s no right way to remember Malcolm. He influenced us differently, in the best way. 

It’s exactly as Mac said it, if you want to know him, listen to his music. But people have also shared their loving memories with Malcolm.

Do you guys have a favorite song?

Do you guys have a favorite song?

Let us know in the comments below

Laurara Monique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

