Wentworth: Season 7 nails episode one recap!

Warning: This is a recap of Wentworth’s season 7, episode one. Do not read ahead if you do not want to learn something you’d rather see on screen.

The 1st episode of Wentworth Season 7 begins by reminding you what happened in previous seasons, you know, drugs, scandal, murder, all that crazy stuff.

It begins, episode one introduces Rita (Leah Purcell) while being released from isolation. Then Vera Bennet (Kate Atkinson) is questioned about Marie Winter (Susie Poter) and her decided sentence.

Although, Vera doesn’t quite have the answer for Allie.

There’s also a new inmate but she’s looking a little too excited to get her hands on some drugs, which as you know is a problem.

What’s going to happen between that love triangle and the truth about Joanne?

Most importantly, we have Boomer and Kaz who want to help Liz fulfill her bucket list as long as she puts one together. As you know, Liz suffers from dementia.

The writers did a great job at keeping the viewer interested, although, this one could have been written a little better in retrospect of the last season.

I feel like you have enter any 1st episode of a new season with a boom, as well as those in between and last, I just wasn’t feeling the tension I felt when Frankie was around…

The surprise of Vera telling Will she is going to step back as governor causes a whole new load of questions.

At least the drama is still high, I’m hoping to see a visit from Frankie at some point, she was truly a character that drove the show in the right direction, it feels off without her in the scene.

We miss you on Wentworth Frankie!!!!

Although, we are glad that she got her “happy ending,” at least we think…

What’s going to happen to Wentworth after Vera steps down?

Have you seen the series?

Blessed be!

Wentworth – Season 7 Trailer

