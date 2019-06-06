Ellen Pompeo opens up about difficulties on Gray’s Anatomy.

Ellen Pompeo opened up to Variety about Grey’s Anatomy and how there were times during production she wanted to call it quits. There was a lot keeping here on set.

“At 40 years old, where am I ever going to get this kind of money? I need to take care of my kids. But after Season 10, we had some big shifts in front of the camera, behind the camera. It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about because we had so much turmoil for 10 years,” Pompeo continued in her conversation with Henson for Variety. “My mission became, this can’t be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That’s what’s kept me. Patrick Dempsey left the show in season 11, and the studio and network believed the show could not go on without the male lead. So I had a mission to prove that it could. I was on a double mission.”

