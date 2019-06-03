Where will the Empire go without Jamal Lyon?

Where will Empire go in their last season, further, potentially losing two characters who brought the show a lot of impact on viewers?
The news about the season coming to a warp is hard on many fans.
Especially those who were recently let down by bad choices (again this is a positive website) which we all sometimes make in life.
The heartache that we felt in Empire’s season 5 cannot even be properly translated onto paper.
Cancer takes so many lives, it’s not easy on families and the show brought it to light with many emotions.
These emotions are dealt with on a daily basis from people we don’t even know.
FOX opened up about Empire’s 6th season.
“We’re excited to see to this show go out with a bang,” Fox Entertainment’s chief executive, Charlie Collier, said in a conference call with the news media, adding that six seasons “is a pretty remarkable run for a drama series.”
Sadly, we might not be seeing Jamal Lyon, most importantly Andre Lyon, will what he’s facing keep him in the show?
In April, much of the cast of “Empire,” including its two lead actors, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, signed a letter of support asking for Smollett to return.
Producers and executives declined, saying there were “no plans” for him to come back, even as they negotiated an extension on his option, leaving the door open for a return later in the season.
Either way, the whole cast and crew have done a wonderful job. Season 5 of Empire literally kept my emotions going up and down like a screwed up rollercoaster.
Ice cream was needed, junk food was needed and my heart was into the show 100%
There are people out there who look at those in the limelight and think “oh their life must be easy.”
Truth is, their life is not easier than yours, yeah maybe they don’t have to worry about rent but they still work hard, the show is a nice little behind the scenes of what it takes working in the music industry.
There are countless hours spent in and out of the studio, learning, creating and doing that “special,” thing all family, friends, and fans wait for, I mean, wouldn’t you do the same?
We all have a job to do and we all matter equally.
Empire is more than just a “tv show,” with film in mind, everything happens for a reason in front of that camera, whether it’s to make a statement or a really sweet artistic twist to the plot.
We’ll be here to cover the next season of Empire. Be sure to check out the trailer below. And stay up-to-date by following our Facebook page!
The world today seems to take marriage for granted. Many people take hearts and split them in half without a flinch and honestly, it’s a sad fact.
Further, there are 19,353,568 divorces over the course of an average first marriage that ends in divorce (8 years, if you make it past the 7-year itch).
Today is a special day, just like every other day, people celebrate their love on Valentines day and Mothers day and anniversaries but what about the other days when it’s “just another day?”
You don’t give up on marriage, it’s a promise, it’s a challenge and it’s not always perfect. In fact, it’s far from perfect, most importantly, if two people can realize that as a fact, there’s no way for failure unless it’s a purely toxic and abusive situation.
My husband Brendan Kent Warkentin has spent every moment with me, the dark, the happy, the unknown and made it a lot less scary.
I mean, he’s a celebrity all on his own. One with morals, values and infinite love. My man, he made me follow my dreams, whether that meant traveling, being apart for a short amount of time or allowing me to sleep a little more when my Crohn’s disease isn’t being nice.
Writer's block happens often but today all I can think about is the man that my love is and he doesn’t just say “I love you babe,” he shows it with actions, many, many unforgettable actions.
You know, they say that children end up growing up and marrying someone like the parent they were closest too, in this case, it’s my mom because God knows my dad wasn’t there to do shit for family.
Brendan Kent, my heart will always be yours, no man, no person in this world will tear me from the fire that burns when you simply cuddle me to sleep, or give me a kiss before work and send me a message letting me know you got there safe.
That shows how much you acknowledge how often I worry when you simply drive, something we all do every day.
I love you more than words can describe. You are my King and as your Queen, I will forever show you off to the world.
Shit, you proposed to me while I was sick as a dog in bed. If that isn’t through thick and thin, good and bad, I don’t know what relates but you kept your word, just as I will always keep mine.
Never forget the promise I made you in the middle of the Luxor. You are my love, you mean more to me than anything this materialistic world could give me in life.
I’m thankful you chased me, I’m thankful you love me, I’m thankful for every part of you, head to toe and especially your personality.
I love you babe. I love you so damn much. Thank you for pushing me to follow those dreams, the success that comes it not just for me, it's for us.