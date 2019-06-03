Where will the Empire go without Jamal Lyon?

Where will Empire go in their last season, further, potentially losing two characters who brought the show a lot of impact on viewers?

The news about the season coming to a warp is hard on many fans.

Especially those who were recently let down by bad choices (again this is a positive website) which we all sometimes make in life.

The heartache that we felt in Empire’s season 5 cannot even be properly translated onto paper.

Cancer takes so many lives, it’s not easy on families and the show brought it to light with many emotions.

These emotions are dealt with on a daily basis from people we don’t even know.

FOX opened up about Empire’s 6th season.

“We’re excited to see to this show go out with a bang,” Fox Entertainment’s chief executive, Charlie Collier, said in a conference call with the news media, adding that six seasons “is a pretty remarkable run for a drama series.”

Sadly, we might not be seeing Jamal Lyon, most importantly Andre Lyon, will what he’s facing keep him in the show?

The New York Times shared what producers were thinking about his return to the Empire.

In April, much of the cast of “Empire,” including its two lead actors, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, signed a letter of support asking for Smollett to return.

Producers and executives declined, saying there were “no plans” for him to come back, even as they negotiated an extension on his option, leaving the door open for a return later in the season.

Either way, the whole cast and crew have done a wonderful job. Season 5 of Empire literally kept my emotions going up and down like a screwed up rollercoaster.

Ice cream was needed, junk food was needed and my heart was into the show 100%

There are people out there who look at those in the limelight and think “oh their life must be easy.”

Truth is, their life is not easier than yours, yeah maybe they don’t have to worry about rent but they still work hard, the show is a nice little behind the scenes of what it takes working in the music industry.

There are countless hours spent in and out of the studio, learning, creating and doing that “special,” thing all family, friends, and fans wait for, I mean, wouldn’t you do the same?

We all have a job to do and we all matter equally.

Empire is more than just a “tv show,” with film in mind, everything happens for a reason in front of that camera, whether it’s to make a statement or a really sweet artistic twist to the plot.

We'll be here to cover the next season of Empire. Be sure to check out the trailer below.

Blessed be!

Empire official trailer.