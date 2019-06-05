90 Day fiancé: Happily Ever after is real talk.

90 Day fiance: Happily Ever

Positive Celebrity rating: 8/10

Watch on: Hulu

90 Day fiance: Happily Ever after is real talk, the whole cast and crew did a great job on this production.

Ultimately, marriage isn’t easy.

For instance, it’s not easy when you Marry someone who may have other plans instead of honest truth.

Further, the show gives insight into many situations, such as getting married for a green card and then ditching out on your spouse.

In fact, Hulu has a show that shows you the problems that newlyweds have struggled face.

The emotion in each of the cast’s stories can truly be felt.

Equally important, there are struggles even we can say “wow, I know what that feels like, it sucks.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever after brings you a cast that does not hold back from the the good, the bad, the ugly.

One of the most touching episodes is between Danielle and Mohamed.

Mohamed traveled all the way from Israel to marry the love of his life, Danielle.

Let’s just say, leaving your friends and family behind after you get married can hurt your parents and your friends.

Honestly, with this in mind, the thought that we all have had “the moment my friend got married, we just stopped talking,” hits a home run.

The show is a great reminder that the healthiest way to end any relationship or friendship is with the same respect it began.

I mean, what’s the point in being bitter?

Unfortunately, there are people in the world who just won’t accept an apology. That’s their loss and you did your best to mend the cuts.

90 day fiancé: Happily Ever After doesn’t JUST share stories, it’s educational. For example, the way the show has made me think about people in my past and present.

For instance, I once had a friend that just dropped me but that doesn’t mean I didn’t do anything wrong.

It takes two to tango.

After a year, I attempted to mend things, whilst she believed I was addressing her adultery. To be honest, she was one of my best friends but when I see someone do wrong, I speak up. It was a lose-lose situation.

Isn’t it true not saying anything would have caused drama?

Instead, she decided to continue seeing this man, whose (still wife) at the time was sending him divorce papers.

It’s a reality show that makes you see things differently, it makes you thankful for even your losses in life.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is the kinda show anyone can watch and actually get pulled into the show.

Our advice, never settle for less than you deserve, listen to your friends.

They aren’t looking through rose-colored glasses.

Friends give the best advice, be patient with yourself and never give up on finding your number one partner.

Check out the show on Hulu, Amazone Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

For those who have seen the show, what do you think?

Let us know in the comments below.

Lastly, be sure to give our Facebook page a thumbs up. Stay up to-date-on the latest celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.