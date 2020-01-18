Good Girls series on Netflix is an unpredictable hit!

GOOD GIRLS — “Find Your Beach” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Retta as Ruby Hill, Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

The Good Girls series is an excellent show, worth viewing multiple times not only for enjoyment but cinematic effects as well (4.5/5). In fact, Good Girls was renewed for a third season of 16 total episodes, which will premiere February 16, 2020!

Netflix seems to be killing it with their current content the genres all have some great line-ups including Good Girls, The Witcher, You, Messiah, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Eli, Ghosts of Sugar Land, Before I Wake, etc.

In fact, we have been watching the first seasons of new films and shows on Netflix.

That being the case, one show, Good Girls, stood out to us because it brings forth a lot of positivity, emotionally draws the audience in and never fails to make us rapidly hit the “I’m still here,” button.

Yes, The Good Girls is that unique of a show.

The new series has brought forth a lot of the things people face daily with a dramatic and comedic twist.

“Three suburban mothers suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to take their power back.”

Isn’t it true there are good people, who make bad decisions at times in life?

With that in mind, you can see why their friendship is strong.

Yes, they have support for one another due to bad choices.

Regardless, from a mental perspective, it shows how important it is to have healthy friendships.

You never know what a person might be facing in silence, be a good friend and reach out.

At the beginning of the “Good Girls,” I kept thinking about “How there could be so much money in a grocery store?”

Then it all made sense…

Cinematography and transitions were amazing, the whole crew did an amazing job.

I cannot stress this enough, transition means so much in film and done right it can pull on two different emotions.

MAIN CAST OF GOOD GIRLS

Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth “Beth” Boland.

Retta as Ruby Hill, Beth’s best friend, a waitress who is struggling to pay for her daughter Sara’s kidney disease.

Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Beth’s younger sister and mother of Sadie. Sadie was born when Annie was still a teenager. She works at a grocery store called Fine and Frugal.

Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Ruby’s mall-cop-turned-actual-cop husband.

Manny Montana as Christopher, also known as Rio, a high ranking criminal who has a money laundering business. He supports his business through wrapping paper, pills, cars and other creative ways.

Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill, Ruby’s and Stan’s daughter who has kidney disease.

Isaiah Stannard as Sadie Marks.

Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Beth’s cheating car salesman husband. Due to his decisions, the plot took the turns it did to make a captivating show.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jerzy Zieliński

Darren Genet

Robert Reed Altman

Tim Bellen

EDITORS

Brad Katz

Todd Gerlinger

Shoshanah Tanzer

Kenneth LaMere

Maura Corey

FAVORITE SCENE – NO SPOILERS

Man, this scene crushed, it happens and it goes to show how corrupt our government can be in order to merely “solve a case.”

“You know what I have been thinking about, how you sat at our table and said we were the same.” Detective: “Not so much, huh?” “Not at all, brother.”

How many people do you think are in jail or prison when they shouldn’t be?

Further, how many stories have you read about x person getting out after 50+ years after they were finally found not guilty.

FUNNY FACTS ABOUT THE GOOD GIRLS SERIES

It brought to my attention how bad it is to eat those banquet beef meals from the frozen section at the supermarket.

The Good Girls episode called “One Last Time,” was absolutely hilarious, we loved the loan guy’s personality, that was the perfect mesh into the storyline.

You can’t deny we all have that one friend who wants a damn burrito.

With that in mind, it was Chelsea Handler who said:

“If you can make someone laugh, you can make someone listen,” and they nailed it, especially in those scenes of “crime and drama,” but a dash of “comedy.”

Then the girls feeding him in the back of the car holding him until the morning hours to finish “the job,” absolutely hilarious, the script for these scenes is excellent.

To end, if you haven’t had the chance to watch the Good Girls series on Netflix, give it a go, you won’t regret it but make sure to do it on a binge day, unless of course, you can run on little to no sleep.

Currently, the Good Girls series on Netflix has two successful seasons.

Amazing production, a phenomenal cast, and crew.

We noticed the show started as a short on IMDB and soon grew it’s own empire, truly deserved, can’t wait for more episodes.

The Good Girls new series on Netflix official trailer

