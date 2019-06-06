SNL: Alec Baldwin is resigning from the SNL Oval Office!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1767 — Pictured: (l-r) Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Robert De Niro as Robert Muelle, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Chris Redd as Kanye West, Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Sanders, Kenan Thompson as Clarence Thomas during “Dont Stop Us Now” Cold Open on May 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Alec Baldwin is ready to put in his resignation from the Oval Office, the on Saturday Night Live.

Over the last few seasons Saturday Night Live built an exceptional Donald Trump sketches.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Don Cheadle” Episode 1759 — Pictured: Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump during the “Trump Press Conference” Cold Open on Saturday, February 16, 2019 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Baldwin was able to maintain that duck face, accent and overall attitude of Donald Trump’s

Saturday Night Live is all about having fun, creating comedic political jokes as well as featuring special guests. Further, they’ve nailed it since the election that has The United States split apart with anger and resentment.

USA Today had a chance to catch up with Alec Baldwin about his impersonation of Donald Trump.

“I had a lot of fun with [the cast], and when Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote [Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017], that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good. But I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that.”

With this in mind, USA Today had to know if he would be returning to the role, asking if he would consider playing the part again on SNL.

Additionally, it’s this role that won him a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series back in 2017. He responded with a firm answer to their question.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it.” Baldwin cited comparisons between his impression of Trump and Anthony Atamanuik’s impression on The President Show, giving his blessing to that casting idea. “If [Atamanuik] wants the job, it’s his,” he told the publication. “He can have it.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like he isn’t feeling the role. But that’s okay, the SNL crew has some amazing talent who will more than likely, still crack us up with their political comedy.

Hey, maybe Leslie Jones can step up to the plate? Or hell, Pete Davidson!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1767 — Pictured:Pete Davidson during “A Journey Through Time” sketch on May 18, 2019 — (Photo by: Steven Molina Contreras/NBC)

Time will tell, Saturday Night Live returns to NBC this fall. Lastly, you will be able to watch on Hulu.

Remember, it’s just a show and it’s a comedic one, so be open, even if it was something that pissed you off, it’s okay to laugh, in fact, it would make us more understanding to those who have different views then our own.

Blessed be!

