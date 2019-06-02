Shawn Mendes credited on Wonder Pets series!

IMDB shared a little about the series.

“Each episode follows the adventures of three classroom pets–Linny the Guinea Pig, Ming-Ming Duckling, and Turtle Tuck–who travel around the globe helping to rescue animals who need their help. Like real preschoolers, these three unlikely heroes don’t have any actual superpowers, but by working together they can conquer any obstacle: “What’s gonna work? Teamwork!”

Nickelodeon Network is the distributor for Wonder Pets!

The show can be watched on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu!

Shawn Mendes never stops musically or when pursuing other projects that help the world for the better.

Isn’t that awesome though, I mean, it shows kids that animals are truly important and they all need a safe place in the world, right?

Wonder Pets was nominated several times for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

It looks like the kinda show I would let my kids watch. Check out the trailer below!

Wonder Pets

