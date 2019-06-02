The Batman: Robert Pattinson lands role!

It’s been over a decade since Twilight dropped and Robert Pattinson rose to fame for his sexy and mysterious character.

In fact, for an actor that is a long time but for fans, well, it doesn’t seem to matter, which has brought a lot of negative attention to the fact that Robert Pattinson is officially the new Batman.

Guys, he can’t just stay “the vampire,” you all love, just like you can’t stay the same person you were even a year ago.

There is always room for growth and this is a huge step for Robert Pattinson.

Warner Bros closed the deal for the Twilight alumni. Most importantly, he’s about to take on the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” announced to drop June 25, 2021.

Matt Reeves will be taking on the directing of The Batman.

Ben Affleck, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Matt Reeves all worked together in making this vision come to life.

Pre-Production has been rumored to start this summer but there has not been an official start date.

Also, if you don’t live under a rock, you know that Ben Affleck starred as Batman in two titles directed by Zack Snyder in 2016’s “Batman v.s Superman: Dawn of Justice,” further he also directed Justice League in 2017.

Both of those films received mixed reviews from film critics. Truthfully, they did a great job, it takes a lot of time to put together any production.

Positive Celebrity is certain that Batfilm Productions will produce one more amazing film.

About Matthew Reeves

Born on April 27, 1966, Matthew Reeves is a writer, director, and producer, known for his directorial work on Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. Reeves was born in Rockville Center, New York and was childhood friends with director J.J. Abrams. Following his studies at the University of Southern California, he landed his breakout role as director of “Cloverfield” in 2008 which was produced by his longtime friend, Abrams. Reeves later went on to direct “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in 2014 and is set to return as director for the third installment in the franchise, “War of the Planet of the Apes” in 2017.