Positive Celebrity Review: The Chainsmokers at the XS and Encore Beach Club was epic!

The Chainsmokers at the XS and Encore Beach Club was epic!

The Chainsmokers were so high energy, I danced with a nearly broken toe. The pain didn’t matter, nope, we were there to see one of our favorite artists. The best part is Andrew shared some shots with us, that got rid of the pain real fast!

When it comes to nightlife in Las Vegas, the Wynn doesn’t lack when it comes to entertainment, friendly employees and a very elegantly dressed Casino. Further, they recently announced their exclusive 3-year residency with three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum duos, Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart.

We got to dance on top of a pool, it was absolutely beautiful. And not only that, they gave us all complimentary drink vouchers, helping with that second wind because once Alex and Andrew took the stage, everyone in the crowd went crazy.

The energy they both had on stage made it impossible to spot someone standing still, instead, everyone had their hands in the air singing their favorite familiar songs and celebrating the night under the night sky, with a dance floor that floats atop a pool, surrounded by palm trees, it was unforgettable.

Since Positive Celebrity arrived early, we were able to watch them put together that part of the stage. The whole crew at Encore deserves a huge shout-out. Everyone works hard, one of the crew members went under as we were watching and gave us quite the surprise.

The count down began as soon as he went under the platform to push together the dance floor. 1, 2, 3 minutes pass. This guy was literally under the water for 4-minutes, we were afraid that they had forgotten him (but we don’t know the procedure as well as they do) and it was quite the site for the ladies because those guys were handsome.

Encore Beach Club brings it 100% every night.

Alex and Andrew were very happy to be apart of the residency that started in 2017.

“We are so thrilled to have this residency at the Wynn. They represent the best of what Las Vegas has to offer and we look forward to a great partnership,” Alex shared.

Encore opened up about bringing them on for many incredible nights as well.

“We’re excited to welcome The Chainsmokers to XS and Encore Beach Club. Partnering with such talented and sought-after artists exemplifies Wynn Nightlife’s commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to our luxury venues,” said Alex Cordova, Wynn Nightlife Executive Vice President, and Managing Partner.

Positive Celebrity has seen The Chainsmokers in different venues but this was by far the best performance we’ve had the honor to attend. Our second favorite place was in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Great Saltair, created by V2 presents.

The whole night was fun, drinking, dancing, grinding and singing that PLUR life. We also got a peek at Martin Garrix who came out that night to likely say “have a good night and what’s up.”

If you haven’t caught them in Las Vegas yet, go check them out, different crowd and total different energy. It’ll be great to go back for another fun night.

Blessed be!