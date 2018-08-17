DAS Energi 2018: Set Times, Festival map and more!

DAS Energi 2018 kicks off its first day today, stay tuned with all the essential information you’ll need to catch your favorite EDM artists, stage to stage. Tonight is all about turning DAS Energi into a night where you can listen to turnt up the volume, where you can close your eyes and let the music take over your mind, soul, and body!

Today is the first day of two for DAS Energi Festival and the lineup is looking hot with Kaskade, Dillion Francis, Paul Van Dyk, Morgan Page, What So Not, Spencer Brown, Ray Volpe, Sharps, ATL, Decadon, DEADMAU5, Rezz, Chris Lake and a special guest on the Energi Field on day two of DAS Energi 2018!

If you’re heading up to the Great Saltair today for Das Energi 2018, you’re going to need all the important information. PCG magazine has all the set times, and a festival map for Das Energi 2018. Plan your day in the exact order you want, without missing any of your favorite artists!

First, Das Energi 2018 event information:

Date: August 17-18, 2018

Hours: 5pm – 2am

Location: Saltair – 12408 West Saltair Drive, Magna, Utah 84044

Age Restriction: 18+ to enter, 21+ to drink

Facebook Event Page: RSVP HERE

Tickets: Register HERE

Second, let’s take a look at what you need to get into Das Energi 2018.

(Acceptable Forms of Identification for Entry)

State/Government Issued ID

US or Foreign Government Passport

College IDs with photograph (will not grant you entry to the bar)

High School Identification with a birth certificate (must have both and will not grant entry to the bar).

Unacceptable Forms of Identification for Entry

Consular Identification

Licenses issued in countries other than the U.S

Expired identification of any kind

Xerox copies of any Identification.

Das Energi 2018 Set Times

Be sure to plan out your night. Doors for Das Energi 2018 open at 5 P.M., to 2 A.M., starting Friday and Saturday (August 17).

Generally, it’s helpful to keep a tight schedule in order to see your favorite EDM artists. When my love and I head down to Das Energi Festival, we always plan to see 2-4 of our favorite performers and then we walk around and dance to the good vibes that fills the Saltair with that PLUR lifestyle.

Attending DAS Energi has always been a fantastic time. This will be our fourth year attending and doing a review on the whole event.

Those who are dancing the night away, create some unforgettable memories. But the best part is partying the night away and celebrating our favorite artist’s music and success.

The best part about this year?

The freakin’ lineup is amazing. I cannot even wait to see Kaskade, Dillion Francis, Paul Van Dyk, Morgan Page, What So Not, and Rezz! They are the artists on my “must see,” list.

DAS Energi 2018 Festival and Parking Maps.

As you know, parking can be a pain in the butt because DAS Energi is truly one of the most highly anticipated performances in Salt Lake City, Utah.

V2 does quite a few shows but this is by far (at least for us) our favorite one to attend and parking is always crazy. DAS Energi has had buses picking people up from another parking location if it becomes too packed but that can make it so you lose time and you might miss an artist performing while waiting for the bus.

Be sure to get their early in order to park.

Parking does cost $10 per car, per day, so you can plan on at least have $20 for parking alone. It might be helpful to carpool if you have friends coming to the event as well. Uber and Lyfts will be picking up and dropping off at the venue.

Das Energi 2018 Parking Map!

Items you can bring into DAS Energi 2018

Acceptable Items:

Small bags, single compartment backpacks, & purses (Empty String Bags OK)

Empty Camelbaks

Cash and Cards

Non-Professional Flash/Still Cameras

Cell Phone

Sealed packs of cigarettes

Sealed/unwrapped tampons

Earplugs

Valid Identification

EL Wire

Mechanical Mods (E-Cigs)

Vapes and vape juice (Must be sealed upon entry)

Mascot Costumes

POI, Staffs, Hula Hoops & Other Large Flow Toys (Searched upon entry)

Festival totems or decorated pool noodles (see TOTEM GUIDELINES below)

Positive Attitudes (remember that PLUR).

Prohibited Items:

Illegal Substances / Paraphernalia

Backpacks / Oversized Purses

Weapons

Professional Cameras

Video Cameras (Including GoPros)

Markers

Lighters

Bottles, Glass, Canteens, Flasks

Food, Candy, or Beverages

Open Cigarette Packs (Sealed Upon Entry OK)

LED Gloves or Microlights

Bad Vibes

Totem Guidelines:

Must be smaller than 6 feet, and no thicker than 1 inch.

Must be made of light material: swim noodles, foam-type material, cardboard tubes, fabric, string yarn, light plastic, balloons, and/or blow-up items.

Totems made of wood, metal, and/or PVC material will NOT be allowed. This includes flagpoles and heavy sticks.

Any item deemed dangerous will not be allowed.

Security and staff have the discretion to allow and not allow any totems they find dangerous or unsuitable

Be sure to let us know if you're attending this year's DAS Energi Festival 2018. Let us know if this is your first time or if you come every year in the comments below!

Blessed be!