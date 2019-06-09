What happened in Vegas documentary shocks viewers.

What Happened in Vegas (2017)

Positive Celebrity rating 8.5/10

What happened in Vegas is a documentary about the Las Vegas shooting and the Las Vegas police department.

There’s no doubt that people all over the world wonder what happened that haunting night. IMDB shared a more in-depth plot description called “One October.”

"On October 1, 2017 a coward opened fire on 22,000 concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. Firing through two windows for ten minutes, the coward unleashed over 1100 rounds, including 200 into the hallway of the casino, wounding a security guard. Fifty-eight people were murdered, while over 500 others were shot. This tragedy stands as the largest mass shooting in USA history. Acclaimed director Charlie Minn interviews witnesses, victims, journalists and attorneys as he tries to piece together all the variables surrounding the incident. Up until now, hardly any answers have been revealed from the tragedy as innocent victims remain in the dark from law-enforcement."

It’s a tragedy we will never forget, near and far. Especially, especially for those of us who call Las Vegas home.

The 2019 summer has kicked off and there are still no answers, no closure, no motive, no internet fingerprint of that vile, monstrous man and his intentions.

God bless all the souls who left far too soon and bless their families as well.

You know, when you cry for people you don’t know, it really hurts when you knew of someone, even if they were just there in school, you knew them and it hurts because you instantly see how quickly life can change.

I mean, there’s not a soul in this world that truly knows when their time will come and that’s exactly why it’s important to live each day to the fullest.

That October will always be chilling but the memories live on and they were living life, enjoying a concert with their family and friends.

Sadly, we will forever miss those we knew. It takes something out of your heart but we are glad there are people asking questions.

Even if you don’t fully agree with the documentary, as humans, asking questions is the best thing you can do to get answers, right?

Again, bless every one of those angels flying high.

The documentary can be seen on Amazon Prime

Blessed be.

