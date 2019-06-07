Bong Appétit: Takes viewers to a new kind of dinner!

Bong Appétit: Takes viewers to a new kind of dinner!

Positive Celebrity review: 10/10

What exactly happens when you become the one who throws worlds best cannabis dinner parties?

Abdullah Saeed and his team of the best notable chefs come together and create meals in the kitchen that are stocked with the largest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.

They cook everything from garnished Mac and Cheese to fancy meals as well.

The appetizers, the entree and the desert, which leaves each person taking part at a perfect and mellow body high.

In fact, this is the kinda food that can help autoimmune disorders, GI disorders, and even anxiety disorders.

The show really makes it a point to show the positive effects of marijuana infused dinners.

Most importantly, how marijuana causes laughter, unlike other substances such as alcohol which is known to constantly have bad reactions with people and their emotions.

IMDB has the best reviews, one user (bella_demonia) shared how great the show was in comparison to their other favorite shows.

“Normally a big fan of cooking shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef, I didn’t expect the cooking in this show to be quite so inventive. Coupled with the cannabis expert who has a mountain of knowledge, I love this show! Each episode is based in their kitchen, but with a new chef. It’s based in LA due to the laws which I can understand. The best episode was the vegan one in my opinion – incredibly creative and chock full of a wealth of information.”

CBD is a huge part in cooking the perfect infused dinner, the average meal has only 5mg of THC (the substance that causes body relaxation and sometimes a head high) and a perfect balance of CBD.

Did you know if you combine CBD into cooking, you’re dinner parties will not leave anyone with “too much marijuana.” It evens out the body high and relaxation as well as the mind.

In fact, Reefer in Las Vegas has an amazing CBD water mix that truly does the job on the GI tract (struggling with Crohn’s disease has opened my mind a lot).

Bong Appétit is a dope show (pun intended). Equally important, if you like to cook, this is your show.

The American diet is not usually healthy but imagine a healthy diet infused with positive ingredients and strains.

I think that’d take most of our gym sessions to the next level, after all, managing your weight is 90% kitchen and 10% gym!

The show Bong Appétit can be seen on Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and iTunes.

Have you seen the show? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related