The only way to make the world a better place to live.

Have you ever stopped and thought “man, I’m really thankful for [person name]?”

Truthfully, it’s an honest assumption to say we all have someone who does, in fact, love us endlessly. And it’s the best feeling knowing you are loved.

The people in your life who show action even when life isn’t going perfect for them are real celebrities.

Equally important, thanking them for being there is one way you can say “thank you, I love you and appreciate you,” is the perfect way to remind those people in your life that you notice their devotion to making your life better.

Besides, isn’t it true we all have our battles?

Studies have shown the most positive people face intense trials. Further, family and friends may feel like a burden if they mention their problems.

These people are known as fixers and they would give the shirt off their back, but it’s often hard because they suffer in silence. Of course, they may not be facing trials at the moment but it still speaks volumes to simply say “thank you.”

Remember that stranger at the store, gym or restaurant that you held the door open for? You likely made their day, you never know if they were having a bad day. But many experience having a horrible day and someone does something sweet for them and it’s an emotional shift.

Smiles go a long way too.

So, if someone came to mind, let them know how much they mean to you (if you haven’t already) and always be prepared to smile at a stranger.

The changes you want to see in the world start with you and the moment you begin to shift that balance in your life, the more positivity you’ll spread.

Life is too short for bitterness, sadness and assuming a person doesn’t love you. It’s our job to make sure people around the world know others care and others will listen, if they feel alone.

Psychology Today had an in-depth look at what smiling does for the brain.

“Each time you smile, you throw a little feel-good party in your brain. The act of smiling activates neural messaging that benefits your health and happiness.

For starters, smiling activates the release of neuropeptides that work toward fighting off stress (3). Neuropeptides are tiny molecules that allow neurons to communicate.

They facilitate messaging to the whole body when we are happy, sad, angry, depressed, or excited. The feel-good neurotransmitters — dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin — are all released when a smile flashes across your face as well (4). This not only relaxes your body, but it can also lower your heart rate and blood pressure.

The endorphins also act as a natural pain reliever — 100-percent organic and without the potential negative side effects of synthetic concoctions (4).

Finally, the serotonin release brought on by your smile serves as an anti-depressant/mood lifter (5). Many of today’s pharmaceutical anti-depressants also influence the levels of serotonin in your brain, but with a smile, you again don’t have to worry about negative side effects — and you don’t need a prescription from your doctor.”

Just do it, tell your crush you like them, say I love you to your siblings, smile at a stranger.

You won’t be sorry.

Blessed be!

